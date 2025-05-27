Brittney Griner receiving “gay baby jail” note in February reportedly prompted a serious police investigation

Long before she was in headlines following her arrest overseas, Brittney Griner had long been a polarizing figure. On Tuesday morning, TMZ reported that the Atlanta Dream star was part of a police investigation regarding a message left in a hotel room.

In February, Griner was set to speak at a Women's Leadership Summit in Maryland. However, her appearance ended up being scratched due to an incident where she was supposed to be staying.

Upon arriving at her hotel room, Griner found a note taped to her door with the words "Gay Baby Jail" written on it. The WNBA star quickly contacted the authorities, which then sparked an investigation.

In the latest developments regarding the incident, police unveiled that the note was not aimed at Griner. It is believed to be left by the people who were staying in the room before her, who were in town for a Japanese pop culture convention.

"The meme 'Gay baby jail' is used among people in the culture to describe a situation in which progress through a game is impossible," one of the officers wrote in an incident report after canvassing the scene.

"In other words your video game character is gay (happy), baby (game character), and jail (can't escape)."

Griner likely felt this note was an attack on her personal life. Last summer, her wife Cherelle Griner gave birth to their son Bash Griner.

Brittney Griner walked off TV interview to yell at the refs

Brittney Griner has long been a passionate player who always brings a high level of intensity to the floor. This was on full display in her latest outing as she was caught sounding off on officials.

Over the weekend, Griner and the Dream found themselves matched up against the Dallas Wings. During a break in the action, Griner was selected to have a brief interview with the TV broadcast. However, things ended up going a bit off the rails.

Just as the interview was getting ready to begin, Griner spotted the refs walking towards her. She proceeded to step away and let them know how she felt about how they've been calling the game thus far. Griner did not hold back at all during her rant, as she can be heard yelling profanities at them.

Though frustrated with the officials, Griner still managed to provide a boost and lift the Dream to a victory. She logged 30 minutes in the eight-point win for Atlanta, finishing the day with 15 points and eight rebounds.

