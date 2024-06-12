Brittney Griner’s gender questioned by controversial star Antonio Brown amid pregnancy announcement

WNBA legend Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle Griner are expecting a baby. Photos of the couple celebrating the news began to circulate on Wednesday, with many members of the NBA/WNBA community expressing their excitement. At the same time, however, controversial NFL veteran Antonio Brown took to social media to question Griner's gender.

The post by Brown was regarding two photos of Griner and her wife. In both images, Cherelle is showing off her baby bump. Brittney wore red pants and a white t-shirt in one image. In the other, the WNBA legend can be seen shirtless with her back to the camera.

The angle of the shot, with a female athlete turning their back to the camera while topless, has been used for various female athletes in the ESPN Body Issue in the past. Examples include footballer Crystal Dunn, and powerlifter Katrin Davidsdottir, however.

Trending

In a post on social media, Brown wrote:

"Brittney Griner is definitely a dude! #CTESPN"

Expand Tweet

"I don't know what people think I'm hiding" - Looking back at what Brittney Griner had to say about her body in 2015 during her ESPN Body Issue interview

Over the years there have been questions about Brittney Griner's gender, partly due to a video that has gone viral several times in recent years. In it, a person who is allegedly Griner can be seen topless.

Critics have alleged that the person in the video is Brittney Griner, and the fact that she isn't wearing a women's swimsuit top is evidence she is a man. Griner has never confirmed or denied whether she is in the video, however, she has made it clear on a number of occasions that she is a woman.

For example, back in 2015, the WNBA star featured in the ESPN Body Issue. In her accompanying interview, she recalled how she was treated as a kid for having a deep voice, despite being a woman. In addition, she spoke about her body, making it clear that by baring all for the cameras, she isn't hiding anything

"People are either going to accept me for who I am or they're not. I don't know what people think I'm hiding. I've heard, 'Oh, she's not a female, she's a male.' I've been told, 'Oh, she's tucking stuff.'

"They thought I was tucking. I mean, [in the Body Issue] it's out there. Let me show that I embrace the flatness! I just want people to see somebody who embraces being naked, embraces everything about them being different."

While the interview is now nearly a decade old, and Griner made it clear that she is a woman, questions regarding her gender have remained. With Twitter/X now using community notes to fact-check posts, it seems to be only a matter of time before AB is fact-checked on his claim against Griner.