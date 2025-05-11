Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle Griner lays bare true feelings after turning heads with their son over huge honor

Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, was named on the inaugural "Power Moms" list by Marie Claire Magazine in partnership with Moms First. The list also featured celebrities such as NBA champion Dwyane Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, and Indian actress Deepika Padukone, among others.

Ad

The awards ceremony was held on Friday at The Fifth Avenue Hotel in New York. To celebrate the achievement, Cherelle Griner shared Instagram photos and videos of herself with her son at the event. In one photo, she could be seen with her baby on the red carpet while posing for a snap. While in another slide, she was seen with another guest at the event as they posed for a photoshoot.

Ad

Trending

She also made her feelings known about receiving the honor in the caption:

"To be named on the inaugural Power Mom list was nothing short of humbling! Thank you @marieclairemag and @momsfirstus for recognizing the power of Motherhood. The evening was stunning! Honored to share it with my son and beautiful mom ☺️ ..."

"We operate in this power to show our children — sons and daughters alike — that success and love, ambition and nurture, are not opposites. They are partners."

Ad

Ad

Brittney Griner started dating Cherelle in 2016, after divorcing her first wife, Glory Johnson. Before that, the couple had met as undergraduate students at Baylor University, where Griner played four seasons in college basketball and won an NCAA championship in 2012. They got engaged in August 2018 and then tied the knot the next year.

Brittney Griner showers love on wife Cherelle over latest honor

Brittney Griner didn't hold back from expressing her love for partner Cherelle Griner after the latest Marie Claire honor. In an Instagram post on Thursday, the 10-time WNBA All-Star heaped high praise on her wife.

Ad

"Congratulations baby on being named a Power Mom!" she wrote. "Watching you navigate being a Mother, Wife, Business Woman, Lawyer, My Best Friend, Mentor to younger girls, and just being your own person has opened my eyes to how Amazing you really are! I love you and can't wait to celebrate you when you make it home! Congratulations again to you my love! 😍"

Ad

With Griner set to resume league action with the Atlanta Dream in six days, it's an exciting time in their household.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Peter Okereke Peter Okereke is a WNBA journalist for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Football and Basketball.

His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and leverages his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism.



Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.

When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling. Know More