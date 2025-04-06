"Brought my dream to life": Kate Martin's girlfriend Claire Gransee gushes over Valkyries star during 'epic' penguin date

Claire Gransee, girlfriend of Golden State Valkyries star Kate Martin, shared her excitement about going on a date to see penguins. On Saturday, Gransee uploaded photos of their recent visit on her Instagram story.

In one of the pictures, two penguins could be seen wandering in the room. In another picture, the couple was seen carrying a penguin while they posed for a snap. The penguins shown in both photos are of the Magellanic species, usually found in South America.

"OHMYGOD HI," Gransee wrote in one story.

"Brought my dream to life. Epic," she wrote in the other.

Claire Gransee's IG stories

Gransee's girlfriend, Martin, played in her rookie year with the Las Vegas Aces after being drafted by the franchise as the 18th overall pick in the second round of the 2024 WNBA Draft. She averaged 2.6 points and 1.6 rebounds last season while playing in a limited role.

Kate Martin was also part of the inaugural season of the Unrivaled women's 3x3 basketball league, playing for the Laces alongside veteran stars Tiffany Hayes, Jackie Young, and others.

Before entering the WNBA, Martin played college basketball for Iowa State. She was part of the Hawkeyes women's basketball team that made back-to-back NCAA championship final games in 2023 and 2024. She also became the first player in the program's history to amass 900+ points, 500+ rebounds, 400+ assists, 120+ steals, and 60+ blocks in a career.

Kate Martin celebrated Claire Gransee's birthday with a loving message

On Friday, Kate Martin posted a heartfelt message to her girlfriend Claire Gransee to celebrate her turning 23 years of age. The loving message was accompanied by a collection of photos that showed the couple expressing their affection for each other.

The 24-year-old basketball star admitted that Gransee was her favorite person, while adding that she was taking a break from sponsored posts to appreciate her.

"Taking a break from sponsored posts to wish my fav person a happy birthday! 23 looks good on you♥️ happy birthday #springchicken," she captioned the post.

Kate Martin and Claire Gransee reportedly began their relationship during their college days at the University of Iowa. Then, in June 2024, they made it public.

Ahead of the 2025 WNBA season, Martin was one of several players selected by the league's newest team, the Golden State Valkyries, in the expansion draft in December 2024. As she begins a new chapter in her career, suiting up for the Valyries, she will be hoping to get off to a positive start.

