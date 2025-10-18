  • home icon
  • "Brought us back to life": A'ja Wilson demands respect for coach Becky Hammon with teary-eyed tribute during championship parade

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Oct 18, 2025 03:01 GMT
2025 WNBA Finals - Game Four - Source: Getty
Newly crowned three-time WNBA champion A’ja Wilson had nothing but high praise for Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon, who guided the team to its third title in four seasons, during their championship parade on Friday.

Wilson, the 2025 regular-season MVP, Finals MVP and co-Defensive Player of the Year, lauded Hammon for her unwavering belief in her players and her selfless leadership.

“When you're talking about a woman that pours into you, that sacrifices for you, that loves you for who you are, that's that motherf***king Becky Hammon,” Wilson said.
“And she believed in us when no one did. She brought us back to life. And I'm so appreciative of what you do and how you pour into each and every last one of us. We go nowhere without Becky Hammon.”
Hammon now holds the best winning record in WNBA Finals history (10-2), and her 9-1 record in playoff series even surpasses Phil Jackson’s NBA mark of 86.2%.

During the regular season, the Aces sat at 14-14 and had just suffered a 53-point loss to the Minnesota Lynx, but they staged a remarkable turnaround, winning their final 16 regular-season games to surge to the No. 2 seed.

“She's changed the game, and even off the court with her hoodie blazer, period,” Wilson said. “She's changed the game so much, and I don't want anyone to take her greatness or any of our greatness for granted.”
Documentary about Becky Hammon’s life in the works

Before her WNBA coaching success, Becky Hammon was an assistant under Gregg Popovich.

According to a Variety report published Friday, Hammon’s career will be the focus of an upcoming film project from SMAC and 2463 Entertainment.

“For decades, women on the hardwood have been underestimated and told to stay in their lane,” said Constance Schwartz-Morini, CEO of SMAC, in the report. “Becky defied every expectation and broke through barriers that once seemed unshakable. Her journey inspires us all, and we’re honored to tell her story.”
Hammon spent seven seasons with Spurs, where she made history in 2015 as the first woman to serve as head coach of an NBA Summer League team.

The film’s executive producers will include Fred Anthony Smith, Ajay Sangha, and Sean Clifford, alongside Odell Beckham Jr., Michael Strahan and Schwartz-Morini.

