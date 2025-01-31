"Building a super team" - WNBA fans react to Atlanta Dream pairing $212,000 forward with Brittney Griner

The Atlanta Dream are not about done shoring up their roster for the next WNBA season as it has been reported that they are set to sign three-time All-Star Brionna Jones. The move came days after the team secured the commitment of free-agent Brittney Griner and had fans reacting on social media.

ESPN's Alexa Philippou broke the development on X (formerly Twitter), citing information she got from the agent of Jones, who received $212,000 last season for playing with the Connecticut Sun.

Fans immediately picked up the news and shared their thoughts in the comments section. Below are what some of them wrote.

"Nah Atlanta said I'm building a super team!!!!!! Wawwww," one fan said of the big moves the Atlanta Dream have made of late.

"Is DeWanna Bonner joining the Dream too? The Sun players going towards the Dream," another asked.

"Dang ATL is lining up to be contenders this season. Congrats!" one dared to call it.

"Let's go!!! Dream trying to Win now," an obvious Atlanta Dream fan egged the team on.

"Dream goin big. Smesko trying something new!" a user moved to highlight what new coach Karl Smesko is seemingly doing.

"So she's accepting being a bench player then," a comment, meanwhile, wondered.

"This is gonna be the slowest team with number 1 and number 2 slowest centers in one team," a fan observed.

Jones spent eight seasons with the Sun out of Maryland. In Connecticut, she was a three-time All-Star and a Most Improved Player (2021) and Sixth Woman Player of the Year (2022) winner. In 219 games in Connecticut, she had career averages of 10.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and a steal.

In Atlanta, she will be joining Griner, who decided to test free agency and leave the Phoenix Mercury, as well as resident stars Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray and Jordin Canada.

Atlanta Dream look to change lot with hiring of new coach

Apart from adding Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones, the Atlanta Dream also brought in a new coach in former Florida Gulf Coast bench tactician Karl Smesko to change its lot in the next WNBA season and beyond.

The decorated collegiate coach replaced Tanisha Wright, who was fired by the Dream in October after three seasons as head coach. In hiring Smesko, the team believes it has found a "proven winner" to lead the team.

"We wanted someone with an innovative basketball mind, and we wanted a team and culture builder," said general manager Dan Padover (via The Athletic) of Smesko.

The 54-year-old Smesko, who will be coaching in the WNBA for the first time, shared his appreciation for the confidence given to him by the Atlanta Dream and vows to create an atmosphere where every player can flourish while achieving great team success.

"I want this to be a fun and exciting style to watch, and I want it to be fun and enjoyable for our players."

The Dream lost in the opening round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons while missing the postseason altogether in the previous four years.

