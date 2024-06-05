"Caitlin is 3 inches shorter and averages 1 block per game" - Fans troll Angel Reese after she records first block of WNBA career

Chicago Sky forward-center Angel Reese recorded her first career block on Tuesday, protecting the paint and denying a layup attempt by New York Liberty guard Betnijah Laney-Hamilton.

Despite this achievement, fans were quick to criticize Reese, noting that it took her eight WNBA games to get her first block.

Comparisons were drawn to Caitlin Clark, who is three inches shorter and plays as a guard but averages one block per game in her 11 games so far.

“Caitlin is 3 inches shorter and averages 1 block per game and this is angel’s first lmao,” X (formerly Twitter) user @MoneyGlitchin_ said.

One fan questioned why Reese, who averaged 1.2 blocks per game in college, hasn't been a blocking force at the professional level.

“Reese was blocking anyhow she wanted in college even Kamila who was taller than Reese doesn't escape the Reese blocks, wondering why Reese has been calm in the wmba, she doesn't always call for the ball even rebounding, she doesn't do it as much as she did in college,” @ComfortSheriff said.

Fans react to Angel Reese recording her first WNBA block

Looking at Angel Reese vs Caitlin Clark’s stats

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are two of the WNBA’s most notable rookies, but there's tension between them when they face off.

Recently, Reese urged fans to recognize that women's basketball has more to offer than just Clark.

“I’ll look back in 20 years and be like, ‘Yeah, the reason why we’re watching women’s basketball is not just because of one person, it’s because of me too.’ And I want y’all to realize that. Like it’s just not ’cause of one person. A lot of us have done so much for this game

Clark’s Indiana Fever have struggled, securing just two wins, one of which was a narrow 71-70 victory over Reese and the Chicago Sky.

Clark is averaging 15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, but her shooting splits are not impressive: 35.7% from the field, 29.7% from beyond the arc and 89.6% from the free-throw line in 33.0 minutes per game. She also averages 1.3 steals, 1.0 blocks and 5.4 turnovers per game.

Meanwhile, Reese, in her first seven WNBA games, is averaging 10.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game, with a 35.3% field-goal percentage. She also averages 1.3 steals per game and has a 6.7% free-throw percentage.