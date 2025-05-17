"Caitlin before Caitlin LMFAOOO": Fans react as Paige Bueckers flops on WNBA debut with brutal shooting display

Fans reacted as Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft, made her debut with the Dallas Wings on Friday. Bueckers, who was one of the best college players, had a poor shooting performance in her first game against the Minnesota Lynx, thugh.

Bueckers missed both her 3-point attempts and only managed three out of 10 shot attempts. Her numbers on Friday didn't compare with what she had put up for the UConn Huskies.

Fans on social media couldn't help but express their thoughts on Paige Bueckers' underwhelming debut. Here's what some of them said on X, formerly called Twitter:

"Caitlin before Caitlin LMFAOOO"

"looked mid and overrated tbh i know its the first game but saw nothing special"

Here are other fan reactions on X:

"Was people expecting her to score 30 points in her first game," one questioned.

"Shot 3/10 and had the same amount of turnovers as assists , she’s going be good but I don’t see superstar upside with her," one said.

"You love leaving out FG% when it’s convenient huh? Never compare Paige to Caitlin again," another said.

"If she’s gonna be a PG in this league she’s gotta up her playmaking. She has scorers on her squad. She gotta learn how to get them easy looks," another said.

Wings vs Lynx recap: Napheesa Collier spoils Paige Bueckers' season debut

The Dallas Wings took on the Minnesota Lynx on Friday night. It was a special night for the Wings as their rookie, Paige Bueckers, made her season debut. While many expected big things from Bueckers, the Lynx's Napheesa Collier overwhelmed Dallas with her scoring performance.

Collier led Minnesota to a 99-84 victory with 34 points, four rebounds and four assists. She matched it with a good shooting performance with a 66.7% accuracy from beyond the arc and a 57.1% accuracy from the field.

Paige Bueckers had her first taste of playing in the big leagues. She struggled to show what she was capable of as she added 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one block.

Fortunately for Bueckers, she has 43 games to prove that she was worthy of the first pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. Following her poor debut performance, she will look to prove her critics wrong.

