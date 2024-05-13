Caitlin Clark addresses 'hardest part' of being herself amid newfound spotlight & fame

A lot of the excitement surrounding the upcoming 2024 WNBA season can be attributed to the imminent arrival of Caitlin Clark. Despite going No.1 overall to the Indiana Fever, Clark shared her wish amid her continuous rise to stardom.

In an interview on ESPN+'s "Full Court Press," she shared the ongoing balance between her life on and off the court as a learning experience. Projected to be one of the more prominent young faces of the WNBA, Clark already has a lot of pressure and expectations on her shoulders.

"The hardest part about being Caitlin Clark? I'd say is having to feel like you're always on," Clark said. "You just have bad days, and there are days where you don't want to talk to anyone. But somebody comes up to you, and this is their 10-second interaction with you. So you better smile and be kind. But at the same time, it's just like, you just want to be normal."

Moreover, she is also aware of the importance of maintaining the prestige of one's branding, despite all the possible scenarios that could happen in her life.

There are moments when the public forgets that they are also vulnerable individuals who are not safe from the occasional bad days at work. However, that comes into the territory when one chooses the life that Clark has to seek basketball glory out of passion and dedication.

Despite the challenge presented of being under the limelight in the growing landscape of the WNBA, Caitlin Clark has done an impressive job so far.

Caitlin Clark's boyfriend shared an honest assessment of the Indiana Fever's current fame

Featured in the series, Caitlin Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery didn't mince words when he was honest with the Indiana Fever guard regarding their current situation.

"This is not the same as what it was," Clark said. "Me and you, we cannot go and just walk around like nobody knows who you are. That's not the reality of the situation. And I think there are still moments when she realizes that, like, 'Damn, that kind of sucks.'"

To play professional basketball in the big leagues is a tremendous honor and achievement for any athlete, however, it also presents the challenge of adjusting one's lifestyle to cater to the expectations and the standards set by the league, the media, and the fanbase.

With the 2024 WNBA season commencing on May 14, several eyes will be focused on Caitlin Clark's highly-anticipated debut as she is more than eager to start her professional career on the right note.