Caitlin Clark dons $8182 all Prada outfit for "Full Court Press' premiere red carpet

Before the 2024 March Madness started, it was announced that an upcoming documentary featuring Caitlin Clark, Kamilla Cardoso and Kiki Rice will be released. Omaha Productions, in partnership with ESPN+, planned to give sports fans a behind-the-scenes look behind three of college basketball’s biggest stars. “Full Court Press,” now completed, has been scheduled to world premiere on May 11 and 12 via ABC and ESPN+.

A red carpet event was held on Monday with the cast and crew of the docu-series coming in full force. The legendary football player Peyton Manning, who pitched the idea to the main protagonists and the owner of the production company, led the A-listers.

Caitlin Clark came in and donned a full Prada outfit that cost a sweet $8,182. Lyst’s slingback pumps are priced at $991 while the 2002 mini-bag and the cropped cotton jacket with pants were based on Farfetch’s valuation.

She pulled off the casual but still sophisticated look that had most basketball fans on social media approving.

Although filming began during the start of the collegiate women’s season, it couldn’t be completed until the 2024 WNBA Draft was finished.

The documentary detailed the three players’ journey from the start until the said draft. Clark was named No. 1 by the Indiana Fever, while Kamilla Cardoso went to the Chicago Sky as the No. 3 pick. Rice chose to remain in UCLA where she could lead the Bruins to an NCAA championship in the next two years.

Caitlin Clark was easily the darling of the crowd during her walk down the red carpet. She had fans, who reportedly had been waiting for hours, lining up to see her pass. Clark couldn’t resist and ducked the barrier so she could sign jerseys and autographs, particularly for the kids.

Caitlin Clark’s opening scene in the “Full Court Press” was an eye-opening reality about where women’s basketball is now

Caitlin Clark brought women’s basketball to a different level of popularity in 2023. In that year’s championship between Iowa and Angel Reese’s LSU, the game recorded reportedly 10 million views. Heading into Clark’s final year of college hoops, the circus around her was expected to be insane.

When the Hawkeyes played an exhibition game against DePaul for the new season, a staggering 55,000 fans watched the game. The Kinnick Stadium in Iowa was bursting at the seams to accommodate the overwhelming Clark and Hawkeye supporters.

The fans who attended that game were a harbinger of what Caitlin Clark would do for women’s basketball. In the rematch of last year’s finals between Iowa and LSU, which happened in the Elite Eight, the game averaged 12.3 million views.

“Clarkonomics” is in full swing in the WNBA before Clark has made her regular-season debut. “Full Court Press” will only add to the hype and thrill fans have in women’s basketball.