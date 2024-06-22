Caitlin Clark brushes off having any discord with Angel Reese

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will clash for the third time this season tomorrow. The Chicago Sky will host the Indiana Fever at 4 p.m. ET this Sunday, trying to get the first win of the campaign against the Caitlin Clark-led squad.

Much has been said about the matchup between Clark and Reese, who have faced each other since college, starring in some heated moments.

The start of their WNBA careers presented two notable duels between the Iowa and LSU former stars. This led to some fans pushing the narrative about a rivalry between them.

Clark has downplayed that notion, saying that the ones believing they have a rivalry are media members.

"I'm pretty sure the only people that view this as a rivalry is all of you. For us, it's just a game of basketball," Clark said.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ever since their college days, fans and some media members have tried to push the 'rivalry' narrative between Clark and Reese.

Even Angel Reese admitted that she started dealing with bad comments about her since she taunted Caitlin Clark in the 2023 NCAA championship game.

In their first duel in the WNBA, Reese seemingly celebrated when Chennedy Carter pushed Clark in the back. She allegedly took a shot at Reese after beating the New York Liberty earlier this season and in their most recent matchup, Reese hit Clark in the face, inadvertantly, as she tried to block a shot.

Even with all these incidents, things aren't bitter between Clark and Reese, as per the former. However, WNBA wouldn't mind this talk of rivalry as it adds more spice to their product.

Caitlin Clark names her 'welcome to the WNBA' moment

Despite going through some rough moments this season, Caitlin Clark has a clear selection for her 'welcome to the WNBA' moment. The young star suffered a rare injury during a game against the New York Liberty earlier this season, rupturing her ear drum.

"Honestly, I've been popped on a couple of screens, I actually ruptured my ear drum when we were in New York on a tough screen. So, if I have to pick one right now, it'd probably be that. Great screens, I just didn’t hear them. So, it’s kind of my own fault," Clark said.

Expand Tweet

The Indiana Fever is visiting the Chicago Sky tomorrow, ready to extend their winning streak to six games after a statement win over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night.

Clark and Reese will try to lead their respective squads to the win in a game set to break some records.