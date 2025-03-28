Caitlin Clark drops mind blown 2-word reaction to Pacers notching up massive 162-point performance 

  • home icon
By Aharon Abhishek
Caitlin Clark was among the many superstars reacting to the Indiana Pacers dropping 162 points in regulation time. Led by Tyrese Haliburton's 29 points, Indy had nine players in double figures as they went on a scoring spree. On Thursday, they held the hapless Washington Wizards to 109 points at the Capital One Arena in DC.

Clark took to Instagram to share her reaction to the jaw-dropping stat.

"162 points"
The Pacers bounced back from a heartbreak one-point 120-119 loss to the LA Lakers on Wednesday in emphatic fashion, and safe to say, had players and fans astounded with their impressive performance.

