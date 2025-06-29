"Caitlin Clark ducking smoke while Angel Reese setting records" - Fans amped as Chicago Sky star sets historic 15-rebound streak in win over LA Sparks

On Sunday, Angel Reese grabbed 16 rebounds in the Chicago Sky's 92-85 road win over the LA Sparks. While helping the Sky notch their fifth win was a sweet feeling, Reese had another reason to pat herself on the back after this showdown at Crypto.com Arena.
The Sky forward's 16-rebound performance marked her fourth straight game of grabbing at least 15 rebounds. By doing so, the Chicago Sky forward broke her record for the longest streak of 15+ boards in WNBA history.
This latest accomplishment from Reese, who had already set multiple rebounding records in her rookie season, drew praise from fans online.
"Caitlin Clark ducking smoke while Angel Reese setting records man FAWK," one fan tweeted.
Last August, Reese went on a three-game run in which she posted numbers 20, 20, and 22 in the rebounding category.
Before her record-setting performance on Sunday, the former WNBA All-Star had been on a tear as she grabbed 19 rebounds against the Atlanta Dream on June 22, 17 rebounds in a win over the Sparks on June 24, and 18 rebounds in a matchup with the Golden State Valkyries on June 27.
Other records held by Reese include the best rebounding season in league history (total of 446 rebounds, average of 13.1 rpg), most offensive boards in a single season (172), and most rebounds by a rookie in a single game (22). Reese is also the first WNBA player to tally 20 or more boards in consecutive games.
"Dubs in the chatttt": Angel Reese celebrates on social media after win over Sparks
After defeating the Sparks on Sunday, the Sky have now won two of their last three games. Savoring this feeling of victory, Reese went on X after the game and posted a celebratory message.
"DUBS IN THE CHATTTT," the Sky forward tweeted.
Though the Sky (5-11) have a tough road ahead of them as they strive to reach .500, they nevertheless have a shot at making the playoffs as they stare down the likes of the Washington Mystics (8-9), the Las Vegas Aces (7-8), and the Golden State Valkyries (8-7).