  • WNBA
  "Caitlin Clark ducking smoke while Angel Reese setting records" - Fans amped as Chicago Sky star sets historic 15-rebound streak in win over LA Sparks

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Jun 30, 2025 00:53 GMT
Chicago Sky v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
Chicago Sky v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty

On Sunday, Angel Reese grabbed 16 rebounds in the Chicago Sky's 92-85 road win over the LA Sparks. While helping the Sky notch their fifth win was a sweet feeling, Reese had another reason to pat herself on the back after this showdown at Crypto.com Arena.

The Sky forward's 16-rebound performance marked her fourth straight game of grabbing at least 15 rebounds. By doing so, the Chicago Sky forward broke her record for the longest streak of 15+ boards in WNBA history.

This latest accomplishment from Reese, who had already set multiple rebounding records in her rookie season, drew praise from fans online.

"Caitlin Clark ducking smoke while Angel Reese setting records man FAWK," one fan tweeted.
Last August, Reese went on a three-game run in which she posted numbers 20, 20, and 22 in the rebounding category.

Before her record-setting performance on Sunday, the former WNBA All-Star had been on a tear as she grabbed 19 rebounds against the Atlanta Dream on June 22, 17 rebounds in a win over the Sparks on June 24, and 18 rebounds in a matchup with the Golden State Valkyries on June 27.

Other records held by Reese include the best rebounding season in league history (total of 446 rebounds, average of 13.1 rpg), most offensive boards in a single season (172), and most rebounds by a rookie in a single game (22). Reese is also the first WNBA player to tally 20 or more boards in consecutive games.

"Dubs in the chatttt": Angel Reese celebrates on social media after win over Sparks

After defeating the Sparks on Sunday, the Sky have now won two of their last three games. Savoring this feeling of victory, Reese went on X after the game and posted a celebratory message.

"DUBS IN THE CHATTTT," the Sky forward tweeted.
Though the Sky (5-11) have a tough road ahead of them as they strive to reach .500, they nevertheless have a shot at making the playoffs as they stare down the likes of the Washington Mystics (8-9), the Las Vegas Aces (7-8), and the Golden State Valkyries (8-7).

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

