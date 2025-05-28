Caitlin Clark fan cancels tickets for Fever game after injury announcement spoils plans: "Caitlin fans before Fever fans"

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is set to miss two weeks with a left quadriceps strain, the team announced on Monday. It didn’t take long for Clark to become the face of the WNBA, as she did so in her rookie year. Since her arrival, viewership has skyrocketed, and the league has set multiple attendance records.

However, Clark’s draw also comes with flaws, as her recent injury showed. After she was ruled out for two weeks, ticket prices for the Fever’s games fell astronomically and are continuing to drop. On Tuesday, USA Today reported the story of John Kopecky, a Colorado Springs salesman who was flying in to see Clark take on the Connecticut Sun on Friday.

After she got injured, Kopecky canceled his flights, hotel reservation and gave his tickets away. He revealed that he and his family are Clark fans before they became Indiana Fever fans.

“Once I found out Caitlin wasn’t playing, it didn’t make sense for us to fly to Indianapolis.” Kopecky said.

“We are Caitlin fans before Fever fans. She’s the biggest draw, that’s who the girls want to see. That was the whole point of going to Indy, seeing Caitlin Clark. When she was injured, we thought, let’s just postpone until August.”

Clark is thriving as the face of the WNBA and is taking the league to new heights; however, when she’s injured, the hype dies down. Things could get worse for the league if Clark suffers a season-long injury.

Ticket prices for Indiana Fever games suffer a massive drop following Caitlin Clark’s injury

With Caitlin Clark out for two weeks, she is expected to miss at least four games. She will be out against the Washington Mystics on Wednesday, the Connecticut Sun on Friday, the Mystics again on Tuesday and the Chicago Sky on June 7.

As per TickPick's data compiled by USA Today, the average ticket price for these games has gone down by almost 71% following Clark’s injury. Some teams moved their games to larger arenas as they looked to profit off the Fever star’s popularity. It's a move that would likely backfire as ticket prices continue to drop.

