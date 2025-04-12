Caitlin Clark fans wonder if Paige Bueckers will face less hate than Fever superstar

Paige Bueckers is expected to be the top overall pick in this year's WNBA Draft, and fans have been awaiting her arrival to the league since she broke onto the scene during her freshman season at UConn. However, some Caitlin Clark fans are wondering whether or not Bueckers will receive as much hate as Clark does once she becomes a pro.

Paige Bueckers has friendships with WNBA players who have followed her career since she arrived at UConn, but Clark's popularity was built throughout her time at Iowa, where she grew into one of the brightest stars in the women's basketball world. When it comes to how Bueckers will be received as a pro, fans were divided.

"The Uconn angle is the main difference between em.. Paige won't have half the BS to worry deal with Clark did," commented one fan.

"Only thing Paige needs to do really is just hope," said another. The real hatred the real shade and envy ones that's still going to be directed at Caitlin Clark that's not going to change for a long time. So Clark being in the league Shields paige from getting no as much unnecessary hate."

