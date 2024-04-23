Caitlin Clark gives her nod of approval to Michael Jordan-Anthony Edwards parallels 

Rookie Caitlin Clark is ready to embark on her new journey in the WNBA. The Indiana Fever selected Clark first overall at the recent WNBA draft. Since then, fans anticipate seeing her in action on WNBA's opening night on May 14.

Clark's popularity has skyrocketed since being drafted into the WNBA. Clark's much-awaited arrival in the WNBA has been similar to top draft picks in the NBA before her like Michael Jordan and Anthony Edwards.

On April 21, Overtime shared a combined image of Michael Jordan and Anthony Edwards on X, formerly, Twitter. That particular post has earned a like from Caitlin Clark. As of this writing, the image has racked up 28.1k likes.

The image of Michael Jordan and Anthony Edwards which earned a like from Clark seems to be a nod of approval on the comparison between His Airness and Ant-man. Clark's like on such a post on social media could spark some debates from fans in the future.

Caitlin Clark's greatness in basketball will be determined by her success in the WNBA starting May 14.

Former NBA star likens Caitlin Clark's WNBA arrival to Michael Jordan

Caitlin Clark has been the talk of the town since being selected first overall by the Indiana Fever at the recent WNBA draft. The popularity of a generational talent like Clark from the NCAA has been carried over to the pro ranks.

Former NBA star JJ Redick, a first-round, 11th-overall pick by the Orlando Magic in 2006, shared his thoughts on Caitlin Clark's arrival in the WNBA.

In a recent episode of "The Old Man and the Three" podcast hosted by JJ Redick and Tommy Alter on April 16, Redick says Caitlin Clark, picked first overall by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA draft, is related to "other important moments in sports."

"I think about this moment, as it relates to other important moments," Redick said. "If you paid attention at this college basketball season, you know that Caitlin Clark is a media driver. She's a ratings driver."

Redick then touched on the hype around Clark's arrival in the WNBA is strikingly similar to NBA greats like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Michael Jordan.

"The league, in some ways, can be traced back to Magic [Johnson] and Larry [Bird], and Michael [Jordan]," the former NBA star discussed. "Caitlin Clark is one of those types of athletes. Athletes we have seen in the last three or four years."

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever will play her debut game against the Connecticut Sun on May 14 at 8 pm ET.

