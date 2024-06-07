Caitlin Clark injury update: Is the Fever rookie playing tonight vs Mystics (June 7, 2024)

Caitlin Clark had the worst game of her young WNBA career on Sunday against the New York Liberty. She played 29 minutes and ended up with a three-point, five-assist, two-rebound, two-steal and one-block night. A clip of Clark having bruises on her elbows and knees while on the bench had some speculating an injury report appearance.

The Fever, though, had a five-day break, so she has had more than enough time to recover. Clark will be available to lead Indiana on Friday versus the Washington Mystics. The prominent bruises should have already healed by now.

Caitlin Clark has vowed to play through the physicality

Opponents try to take Caitlin Clark off her game by trying to be physical with her. The 6-foot, 150-pound guard has certainly experienced her fair share of hard fouls and even unnecessary hits. Early this month, she got a shoulder check from the Chicago Sky’s Chennedy Carter even before the ball had been inbounded.

After the game, Clark said that it was “not a basketball play” but she vowed to “play through” the hits. The diminutive guard is looking to embrace the increased contact when she noted “what basketball is about at this level.”

While the arguments for and against the physicality Clark has been subjected to have raged, she promised to keep her poise. The bruises on her knees and elbows were quite visible but she seemed none the worse.

Who will the Mystics put on Clark?

The Washington Mystics will try to shut down Caitlin Clark the way the New York Liberty did by sending multiple defenders against her. New York, which has guards with size, used that to make her life uncomfortable even before she got the ball.

Washington will likely try to use the same strategy by rotating Ariel Atkins, Julie Vanloo and Karlie Samuelson. Jade Melbourne and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough will also get their chance to defend the former Iowa superstar.

Part of Caitlin Clark’s struggles has been the brutal Indiana Fever schedule. In the loss to New York, they played the Liberty less than 24 hours away from an emotional win over the Chicago Sky. Clark looked exhausted during the Fever-Liberty showdown.

The Mystics will not have that advantage on Friday as the Fever are well-rested. Washington may even have to deal with some fatigue as it will be playing the second night of a back-to-back set. It might be Clark who will run rings around her defenders.

