"Caitlin Clark never comes online talking s**t": WNBA fans slam Angel Reese for seemingly calls out Candace Parker for viral sneak diss

Angel Reese seemingly took exception to Candace Parker's viral sneak diss on Aliyah Boston's podcast, &quot;The Post Moves Show.&quot; A trailer from the unreleased episode saw Parker speak about other players being better than Reese. While Parker cleared the air that she wasn't a &quot;hater,&quot; it looks like the Chicago Sky star and her fans haven't welcomed the WNBA legend's comments.The trailer had 1.3 million views in five hours when Reese took to X, saying:Angel Reese @Reese10AngelLINKclout is one helluva DRUG. like it really gets to a point.Parker's latest take was on the lines of her previous argument against Reese being one of the top players in the WNBA. During an appearance on the &quot;Good Fellow&quot; podcast on July 22, Parker said:&quot;They asked me my opinion on player tiers, and my thing is, if you bring something to the argument, bring something else,” Parker said. “Can she get to player A, or player S, or whatever? Yes, she can. Right now, I don’t know if she’s alongside those players.&quot;Parker added that it was no slight to Reese, but the facts don't support her case in debates she's willing to have around the Sky star's current position in the WNBA compared to other greats.Parker has faced backlash for her comments; it was Reese who was at the receiving end for taking to X to call out the WNBA legend with her &quot;clout&quot; dig.Here's what one fan compared Angel Reese to Caitlin Clark, saying:CIO @snyparrrLINKCaitlin Clark never comes online talking sh*t!!Another tweeted:One fan said:Rachel @allthedogspleazLINKY’all need to put some respect on Candace Parker’s name. She just tells it like it is.Another added:Agent Guti @sauIseaILINKIronicOne fan said: rationalconversations @really_rationalLINKGo grab some more mebounds then touch some grassAnother added:Nerpho @Nerpho74LINKIs that why you’re chasing it so hard?