Caitlin Clark reportedly turned down Team USA’s last-minute Olympic offer

Caitlin Clark being left off Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics resulted in much outrage among fans and executives alike. Many argued that Clark should’ve been part of the team because her star power would’ve led to more publicity for everyone involved.

However, it seems like Clark being left off isn’t the whole truth. An excerpt from Christine Brennan’s new book “On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women's Sports” revealed that the Indiana star had been offered a spot on the US Women’s 3x3 team. People.com shared the excerpt from the book on Monday.

“Did Clark want to go to Paris on this U.S. team? The answer from Clark and her team was simple: No. She did not want to play 3x3 basketball at the Olympics,” Brenna wrote.

So, contrary to popular belief, it was Clark who rejected Team USA and not the other way around. However, it would’ve been a different conversation had the Fever guard been offered a spot on the US women’s 5x5 team.

"Something to work for": Caitlin Clark on being snubbed from Team USA's 5x5 team

Caitlin Clark wasn’t overly disappointed after being left off Team USA’s roster for the Paris Olympics. Instead, the Indiana Fever star viewed the snub as motivation and believes that not being selected gives her “something to work for.”

Speaking to reporters in June 2024, Clark said:

“I think it just gives you something to work for. … It's a dream. Hopefully, one day I can be there. I think it's just a little more motivation. You remember that. Hopefully, when four years comes back, I can be there."

Rather than sulking over the snub, Clark is already looking forward to being a part of Team USA for the next Olympics. She has taken another step forward in her second WNBA season, averaging 19.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game.

Clark has led the Indiana Fever to seventh place in the standings at 6-7. The team returns to the court on Tuesday to face the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena.

