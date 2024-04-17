Caitlin Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery flirts with Indiana Fever star in IG comments: "Snap?"

Caitlin Clark is getting plenty of attention with everything she does lately. She went first overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft to the Indiana Fever. Clark posted pictures from the night and received plenty of comments.

Even Sesame Street star Elmo congratulated Clark on the post. Clark’s boyfriend, Connor McCaffrey, also took the opportunity to flirt with his famous girlfriend in the comments.

“Snap?” McCaffrey commented.

McCaffrey was messing around, asking for her Snapchat. Just using the usual flirting social media move.



Clark, the all-time leading scorer in college basketball history, will now take her skills and shooting to the next level with the Indiana Fever. Clark's WNBA career begins on May 14 with a game against the Connecticut Sun.

Who is Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend?

Caitlin Clark is dating Connor McCaffrey.

McCaffrey played basketball at Iowa. He is the son of Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffrey. He was a sharpshooter during his college career at Iowa.

People magazine reported that the couple went public in August 2023. The two have shared photos of each other and memories from their relationship on social media.

McCaffrey graduated from Iowa and ended his college basketball career in 2023. He graduated with a dual degree in finance and political science.

He also briefly played baseball at Iowa as well. He played his first two years in school. However, Covid canceled his season in 2020 and McCaffrey did not return to baseball due to injuries.

He did not get any professional offers in the NBA. He instead took a job as a team assistant for the Indiana Pacers. McCaffrey works in practice drills, helps with the film department, coaching, scouting reports and more. Caitlin Clark will also be playing for the Indiana Fever this upcoming WNBA season.

McCaffrey was a four-star recruit coming to Iowa and decided to play for his father. His father has been the coach at Iowa since 2010. He played for five seasons at Iowa and was a five-time Academic All-American in the Big Ten.

His father, Fran, has been coaching since 1983. He has been the head coach at Lehigh, UNC Greensboro and Siena before landing in Iowa. He played college basketball back in the day at Wake Forest and Penn.

Connor McCaffrey hopes to follow in his father's footsteps. He intends to pursue a career in coaching. This is why he accepted the team assistant position with the Pacers. He wants to advance his coaching career.

