Caitlin Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery likes tweets showcasing LeBron James' support for Fever rookie

Upon her arrival in the WNBA, Caitlin Clark garnered numerous criticisms over her on-court struggles, which led to LeBron James showing his support for the Indiana Fever rookie. He stood by Clark during an episode of his "Mind the Game Pod" with JJ Redick, where he was critical of some fans' behavior towards her. Interestingly, Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffrey, took notice of James' support.

McCaffrey showed his appreciation for the LA Lakers star coming to the defense of his girlfriend by liking the tweets that showcased this stance.

Caitlin Clark's boyfriend likes tweets of LeBron James defending the Indiana Fever rookie

Caitlin Clark's boyfriend's approval of LeBron James' support for WNBA rookie

Caitlin Clark's boyfriend took notice of LeBron James coming to the defense of Indiana Fever guard

At this point, receiving support and advice from the four-time champion can bode well for Clark's development as a WNBA player.

Amid all the criticisms, Clark has remained headstrong through it all. During her four seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes, the WNBA rookie garnered a strong following for impeccable shotmaking and sharp decision-making.

However, with that kind of reputation comes immense expectations from peers, the media and the fans.

Charles Barkley fires back at critics of Caitlin Clark

Charles Barkley had some strong words for the critics of Caitlin Clark during TNT's "Inside the NBA" broadcast, before the Western Conference Finals Game 1 between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"You women out there, ya'll petty, man," Barkley said. "LeBron you 100% right on these girls hating Caitlin Clark. Ya'll should be thanking her for getting ya'll private charters. All the money and visibility she's bringing to the WNBA. Don't be petty like dudes. Listen, what she's accomplished, give her her flowers."

Similar to LeBron James' sentiments, the Phoenix Suns legend was not pleased with what he had just heard from fans condemning Clark. He pointed to the effect of her arrival to the league being enough to warrant some credibility over harsh comments.

With the growing popularity of the WNBA, Clark's reputation will continue to be under the limelight as the media and public monitor her progress as a professional athlete.