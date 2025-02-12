Caitlin Clark's ex-teammate Erica Wheeler drops 3-word reaction after signing with Seattle Storm

Ahead of the start of the 2025 WNBA season, which will tip-off in May, Erica Wheeler, who just wrapped up a two-year stint with the Indiana Fever, has signed with the Seattle Storm. Wheeler spent four years with the Fever from 2016 through 2019 before opting out of the 2020 WNBA season. When she returned, she did so with the LA Sparks for the 2021 season before a year-long stop in Atlanta.

Wheeler joined the Fever for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, with the latter marking Caitlin Clark's debut with the team. However, after becoming a free agent, she signed with the Seattle Storm this week in preparation for the 2025 WNBA season.

On Wednesday, Erica Wheeler was excited about her new career move and shared it on Instagram.

"Let's get it'," Wheeler wrote.

Erica Wheeler is ecstatic about joining the Seattle Storm. (Credits: IG/Erica Wheeler)

There is no word yet on the terms of the contract. However, the guard will provide veteran leadership to the four-time WNBA champions, still reeling from the loss of Jewell Loyd, who was traded to the Aces in January.

Trending

In a statement relayed by Erica Wheeler via the Storm's website, the WNBA vet was quoted as saying:

“Seattle is one of the most prestigious franchises in the league, and I couldn’t be more proud to share the court with players like Nneka, Alysha, Skylar, and Gabby. I can’t wait to get to work."

"A huge add for our team" - Seattle Storm HC Noelle Quinn praises Erica Wheeler's skillset ahead of 2025 WNBA season

Seattle Storm HC Noelle Quinn is delighted with Erica Wheeler's arrival to the franchise. (Credits: Getty)

After going undrafted in the 2013 WNBA Draft after a four-year career with Rutgers, Erica Wheeler made her presence felt in the WNBA. Most notably, she was named to the 2019 All-Star Game, where she became the first undrafted player to win the All-Star Game MVP award.

While the 33-year-old veteran saw her minutes per game average drop from 26.8mpg to 14.0mpg last season, the Storm believe she still has what it takes to impact winning at a high level.

Additionally, as previously mentioned, Erica Wheeler will bring some veteran leadership to Seattle following the departure of team vet Jewell Loyd. After the team inked Erica Wheeler to a contract, coach Noelle Quinn was quoted by the Storm's website as saying:

"Erica’s capacity to create plays and facilitate points is a huge add for our team. She brings a strong dedication to the game and is an incredible teammate. We’re looking forward to Erica joining us in Seattle.”

After a season where the Seattle Storm were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, the team will look to kick off the 2025 season on a high note as they make a deeper playoff run this time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback