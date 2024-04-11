Caitlin Clark set to receive first congratulations on WNBA draft from $138.4 billion company's no.1 spokesperson

With college basketball in her rearview, Caitlin Clark now begins preparing to enter the WNBA ranks. Recent reports suggest that a hit character on TV will be among the first to speak with the Iowa superstar after she is drafted.

The WNBA draft is scheduled for April 15 in Brooklyn. Following her historic run at Iowa, Clark is expected to be the first player off the board. In preparation for this major event, "Jake from State Farm" will be doing behind-the-scenes content at the draft.

While speaking about his role during the event in an interview, the company stated that the character will be among the first to speak with Caitlin Clark.

Despite all the records she broke throughout the year, Clark wasn't able to end her college run on a big note. Dawn Staley and South Carolina ended up taking down Iowa in the national championship game to complete their perfect season.

Clark played 39 games in her senior season and averaged 31.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists. Her biggest achievement this year was becoming the new all-time leading scorer in college basketball history. During her four-year run at Iowa, Clark scored just shy of 4,000 points.

Just days after the national championship, Iowa announced that they plan to retire Clark's jersey number next year.

Caitlin Clark is already having an impact on WNBA TV schedule

After going 13-27 last season, the Indiana Fever are slated to have the top pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. With the expectation that they are going to select Caitlin Clark, massive changes have already been made to their TV schedule.

During her time at Iowa, Clark drew massive crowds in person and on television. Among the largets audicences was just recently in their rematch against LSU. Given her massive fanbase, the WNBA is looking to showcase Clark's game to the masses.

Next season, 36 out of the Fever's 40 games are going to be aired on national television. To put that into perspective, the Indiana Pacers only played six games this season in front of a nationally televised audience.

The Caitlin Clark hype is real, and the WNBA is looking to ride the momentum. They've already had a steady increase in viewership in recent years. Now with a bonafide star on the way, they're looking to maximize the opportunity to showcase the league.

Clark is far from the only notable name entering the WNBA draft this year. Other big names in the 2024 class include Stanford star Cameron Brink and LSU's Angel Reese.

As for when these players will debut, the WNBA season begins around the middle of May and goes until September.