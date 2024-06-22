Caitlin Clark Stats Tonight: Indiana Fever rookie enjoys another stellar outing in win vs Atlanta Dream (June 21)

The Atlanta Dream moved their WNBA game against the Indiana Fever to the 19,000-seat State Farm Arena for Caitlin Clark. Instead of the Gateway Center Arena, the team had to look for a much bigger venue to accomodate fans of the ultra-popular rookie. Clark did not disappoint, making the Fever’s road game sound like it was on their home floor.

The Fever led from start to finish en route to an emphatic 91-79 win to stay unbeaten against the Dream in two matches this season. Clark played a key role in her team’s superb start, scoring three points and handing out four dimes. Indiana took a 35-25 advantage after the first 10 minutes and steadily built on that lead.

Caitlin Clark’s second quarter was quite sloppy. She nailed two 3-pointers but also had four turnovers. The former Iowa superstar had three bad passes that resulted in points by the Dream on the other end and was also called for a turnover.

The third quarter was when the Fever stomped on the Dream. Clark bounced back from a sloppy second period with an impressive third quarter. She had seven points, two assists and did not cough up the ball once.

The Indiana Fever cruised to the end as the Atlanta Dream raised the white flag following NaLyssa Smith’s 11-foot jumper. The basket put the game out of reach as the visitors had a 91-75 lead with 2:45 remaining.

Caitlin Clark finished with 16 points, seven assists, four rebounds and one block. After a rough-shooting night in the first encounter with the Dream, she was quite efficient in the rematch. She went 6-for-12, including 4-for-8 from deep. Turnovers, however, remain an issue. For the second straight game against the same opponent, she committed seven errors, a few of them careless ones.

Caitlin Clark and the Fever will be headed for a mouthwatering Sky game on Sunday

The Indiana Fever started a brutal five-game road swing with a morale-boosting win against the Atlanta Dream on Friday. They still have to face the Chicago Sky, Seattle Storm, Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces before they return home. Up next for Caitlin Clark and Co. is a third duel with the Sky, which will happen for the first time in Chicago.

In the second meeting between the two, Indiana defended its home court by emerging with a 91-83 win. The flagrant foul by Angel Reese on Clark is still discussed by some sections of the national media and fans.

Caitlin Clark had a superb night against Atlanta. Fans will be waiting to see how she fares against Chicago on the road.

