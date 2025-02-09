"Caitlin Clark truly elevated everyone": Fans amped as Fever star, A'ja Wilson & more feature in Nike's trailblazing Super Bowl comeback 

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson were among the all-female cast featured in Nike's Super Bowl comeback ad. The duo's appearance sparked widespread excitement on social media, as fans praised Nike for showcasing female athletes.

Like her impact on women's basketball, fans are thrilled to see Clark part of it. One fan on X believed that her involvement in the commercial helped elevate the entire production.

"So proud of CC. Like it’s incredible that Nike chose female athletes for their Super Bowl commercial after 27 years. Caitlin Clark truly elevated everyone," a fan tweeted.

Others were equally excited about the appearance of the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

"First Superbowl Ad in 27yrs and Caitlin is the headline act lmao gotta love it and it will also piss so many folk off that spew their BS about Caitlin on here which makes you love it even more," another fan tweeted.

"Good for her. She'll probably make more from this one ad than she did playing an entire season in the WNBA," one fan said.

"oh i’m hype i gotta make sure to watch every super bowl commercial now," a fan commented.

Some talked about the impact of Clark's popularity.

"Struggling Nike is centering a Super Bowl ad on Caitlin Clark to help save the brand," a fan tweeted.

"I’m sure they had to pay her crazy money for that," one fan wrote.

The ad by Nike titled "So Win," marks the brand's return to the big game after a 27-year hiatus, according to Wall Street Journal's Suzanne Vranica on Sunday. The ad also features other star athletes like Olympic silver medalist Sha'Carri Richardson, gymnast Jordan Chiles and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu.

The 60-second commercial celebrates women athletes who have broken barriers and defied expectations. Directed by Kim Gehrig and narrated by Grammy Award-winning rapper Doechii, it shows Nike recognizing the growing impact of women's sports.

Caitlin Clark participates in shooting drill ahead of Super Bowl LIX

Caitlin Clark showcased her versatility when she took part in a throwing drill ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl. Clark, who is known for supporting the Kansas City Chiefs, attempted to throw a football while she wore "dehydration goggles."

Although she struggled with the goggles, she demonstrated her accuracy after hydrating. She is expected to be at Caesars Superdome on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

