Caitlin Clark wins again as $202,000 All-Star snubs Angel Reese's rebounding for Fever superstar's elite skill: "I can already rebound enough"

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark edged out rival Angel Reese again as LA Sparks forward Dearica Hamby snubbed Reese's rebounding for Clark's elite skill. The $202,000 worth All-Star was seen preferring the Fever guard's passing ability over Reese's defensive acumen, claiming she already had that in her arsenal.

On the Whistle YouTube channel, Hamby was seen playing a game of Would You Rather.

"Would you rather have Caitlin Clark's passing ability or Angel Reese's rebounding ability?" the host questioned Hamby. (2:15 onwards)

The former Aces star quickly responded to the query as she snubbed Reese's rebounding for Clark's passing.

"Caitlin Clark's passing ability," she said. "I can already rebound enough. I can be a better passer," she explained.

The host continued the game as the three-time WNBA All-Star was asked to choose between Steph Curry's jump shot and Kyrie Irving's handles.

"Steph's jumpshot. If I have the passing ability already. ... I just need to be able to shoot," she said referring to Clark's passing ability.

Hamby appeared on the channel and participated in an interactive interview, where she enjoyed a spa day. The Sparks forward and host were seen getting their nails done while sipping tea as they discussed various topics on and off the court.

The 10-year veteran has had a bright start to the 2025 WNBA season despite the Sparks winning two of their five opening games. She's averaging 18.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Dearica Hamby and co. drown Angel Reese's Chicago Sky as they earn their first win since opening day

The LA Sparks hosted the Chicago Sky at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night and secured a 13-point victory. It was their first win this season since their opening day victory over the Golden State Valkyries, while the Chicago Sky are winless in three games.

Dearica Hamby and Co. started the game strong and held a four-point lead heading into the break. They continued this dominance into the second half, outscoring the Sky in all four quarters to take home the win.

Kelsey Plum scored 28 points for the Sparks, outpacing Angel Reese's 13-point performance, while Dearica Hamby contributed 10 points, eight assist and six rebounds.

The win sees the LA Sparks climb into ninth place while the Sky remain in 10th place

