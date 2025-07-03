"California rivalry gonna hit different now" - WNBA fans abuzz as LA Sparks wastes no time in landing Julie Vanloo following Valkyries' waiver

The Golden State Valkyries waived Julie Vanloo, so the LA Sparks took a chance on signing her on Thursday, drawing reactions from fans online. Vanloo didn't last long in Golden State. The Valkyries signed the Belgian star during the 2025 WNBA season, and she appeared in nine games, averaging 4.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Vanloo had to leave the U.S. for a while to represent her home country, Belgium, in the EuroBasket tournament in Athens, Greece. It went well for Vanloo as she led her home to the championship.

Following the tournament win, she flew back to San Francisco to be with the WNBA team. However, hours after her return, she was waived by her newest team in the league. Vanloo even skipped the celebrations in Greece to be with the Valkyries.

Fortunately for the 32-year-old, the Sparks picked her up soon after she was released. According to the team, the two-time EuroBasket gold medalist will be available on Thursday against the New York Liberty in Brooklyn. In its statement, the team also confirmed that Vanloo will wear the No. 6 jersey.

After the LA Sparks confirmed the signing, fans revealed their thoughts on adding Vanloo.

"Oh s**t… that California rivalry gonna hit different now 👀," a fan wrote on X.

"Love to see it. Show Golden State what they lost," another fan commented on the California rivalry.

"Love the Sparks to upset the Valkyries! That team needs to be bumped off its high horse," one fan got excited.

Other fans weren't happy with the move, though.

"Why you gon waive odyssey for vanloo?? My goddd," a fan commented.

"Waived sims for vanloo like what so we waived sims and McDonald for two worst players in Allemand and vanloo im done," a comment read.

"Plum 2.0 a bunch of skipping and jacking up s**t. Magic fire Lynn please! Rickea please ask for a trade. These people don't give a s**t about u," another commented.

LA Sparks retire Candace Parker's jersey

On Sunday, the LA Sparks honored one of the best players to suit up for the franchise, Candace Parker. The Sparks were playing against the Chicago Sky, another former team of Parker.

At halftime, the organization honored the legend by lifting her No. 3 jersey into the rafters at the Crypto.com Arena.

"To see my jersey hanging in the rafters amongst other legends is truly an honor," Parker said in March. "This moment is not just about me -- it's about my family, my teammates and the incredible support from the LA Sparks organization and fans."

During her stay in LA, Parker led the Sparks to a championship win in 2016. She won Finals MVP against the Minnesota Lynx, with averages of 17.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.2 steals and two blocks.

