"Call me fine sh*t": Courtney Williams shoots her shot at Gabby Williams if things go south with Marine Johannes

By Sameer Khan
Published Jul 18, 2025 10:46 GMT
Courtney Williams shoots her shot at Gabby Williams
Courtney Williams shoots her shot at Gabby Williams (Credits: Getty)

Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams was spotted hilariously shooting her shot at Gabby Williams. Courtney ran into the Seattle Storm forward at the WNBA orange carpet on Thursday.

Courtney complimented Gabby, saying that she looks good. Right as she began to walk away, Courtney asked Gabby to give her a call if “things don’t work out.” The Lynx star was hinting at the prospect of Gabby Williams and Marine Johannes’ alleged relationship not working out.

“If it don’t work out, call me fine s***,” Williams said.
Later during the evening, Courtney Williams also ran into Johaness. She hinted at a potential relationship between Johaness and Gabby Williams by apologizing for her earlier comments toward the Storm star.

“I know everyone’s gonna act like I was trying to take her woman (Gabby Williams). I wasn’t. She’s a lovely woman. She looks good, and you look the f*** good."
It isn’t the first time WNBA players have hinted at a potential relationship between Marine Johannes and Gabby Williams. In May, Jonquel Jones claimed that the two were in a relationship before fans pointed out that Johannes hadn’t publicly come out.

Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers spoke about their alleged relationship during a live stream on Saturday. Gabby Williams and Johannes have neither confirmed nor denied the persistent rumors.

Courtney Williams has come to life with the Minnesota Lynx

Before signing with Minnesota in 2024, Courtney Williams was becoming somewhat of a journeywoman in the WNBA. Her deal with the Lynx saw her join her fourth different roster over four seasons.

However, her time in Minnesota has brought Williams back to life. She made 24 appearances this season, recording 14.0 points (highest since 2021), 5.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists. She's shooting 42.5% from the field and 37.9% from 3-pointer range.

She has led the team to the top spot in the league, and they have won 20 of 24 games. Williams’ solid performances this season have earned her an All-Star nod for the second time. She made her first All-Star team with the Atlanta Dream in 2021.

Edited by Bhargav
