Cam Newton makes feelings clear on Angel Reese's 'responsibility for the culture' - "So proud" 

Cam Newton is "proud" of Sky star Angel Reese. The former NFL MVP appeared on her latest podcast, released Thursday. Newton and Reese discussed various topics. During one of the segments, the duo appreciated each other. Newton made his feelings clear about Reese's contributions to the "culture" and encouraged her to keep going.

He was happy that his daughters knew the Sky star and how much it meant to him because of what Reese was doing.

"You have so much responsibility for the culture and you’ve been doing it, and wearing it so well—and I’m just so proud," Newton said (22:24)

Newton and Reese have known each other briefly. He has closely followed her through her WNBA career. Reese has been integral to the league's rejuvenation over the past year, contributing to the soaring viewership numbers.

She's coming off an excellent rookie season, which was cut short because of a season-ending wrist injury. Reese finished the year as the season's rebounds per game leader with 13.1 rpg.

Reese had 26 double-doubles in 34 games. She was the fastest to 20 double-doubles and broke Tina Charles' record for most double-doubles in a season by a rookie. Reese didn't just shine on the court.

She made massive business moves with her new Reebok deal, and her signature shoes will be released in 2026. Reese also partnered with Reese's, adding to her empire.

Angel Reese's success in basketball at her age is unprecedented for a black woman. She has opened the pathway for others to follow suit, which stands out for Cam Newton.

Cam Newton once defended Angel Reese after Sky star rejected fans' demands

Cam Newton has made sure Angel Reese has his back. The NFL star once defended her after Reese rejected her male fans' demands of flying them out for games. Here's what the Sky star said in a viral video in October:

"I just wanna say one thing. The delusion to think anyone of us is flying you out, be for real."

Fans trolled Reese heavily for it, but the WNBA All-Star had Newton defend her. The former NFL MVP said on his podcast, "4th and 1":

"Hell, yes. I love that sh*t. I love it. You gotta stand on something. 'I am still a lady,' that's what she said. 'I still a lady. I still need to be courted.'"

Generally, male sports stars carry this tradition of flying out their female friends. Angel Reese was seemingly adamant that despite her stardom, it wasn't something she would come through with and change the norms.

