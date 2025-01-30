Cameron Brink, Brittney Griner and more react to rare childhood pics of Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson & other WNBA stars going viral: "Exactly"

WNBA stars like Cameron Brink, Caitlin Clark and others, who are not playing in the inaugural season of Unrivaled, are gearing up for the 2025 WNBA season. At this time, Overtime has taken the opportunity to share photos of some of the league's biggest stars from when they were kids.

In a carousel post shared on Thursday, Overtime gave WNBA fans a glimpse of their favorite players over the years. The carousel starts off with a photo of a young Cameron Brink being held by her godbrother, future Hall of Famer Steph Curry.

In addition, a photo of a young Caitlin Clark on court can be seen in the post, as well as a school picture of A'ja Wilson. The post also notably includes college standouts JuJu Watkins and Flau'jae Johnson, even though the two aren't in the WNBA yet.

The post, which can be seen in its entirety below, caught the attention of a number of WNBA stars, who were quick to react to it.

Cameron Brink (@cameronbrink22) - Instagram

Brittney Griner (@brittneyyevettegriner) - Instagram

Fans also weighed in on the photos of the WNBA stars as kids:

WNBA fans react to childhood photos of league stars

Looking at latest news about Cameron Brink's injury as fans anxiously await WNBA star's return

Early in the 2024 WNBA season, Cameron Brink went down with an injury that turned out to be a torn ACL. While she had impressed through the early portion of the season, Brink's rookie year ended with the LA Sparks frontcourt standout being carried off the court.

Since then, she has continued to work toward getting back to 100%. However, given the severity of the injury, Brink was forced out of the inaugural season of Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier's Unrivaled league.

After fielding questions from media members in Miami prior to the start of the season, Brink spoke with Teen Vogue in an interview released on Thursday, where she shed light on her recovery.

"The next step is just running more, just the basics. Getting more comfortable with running for longer periods of time, with more body weight, shooting more. Obviously, my new game day is the weight room, so I have to lift a lot and strengthen.

"So, it's a fun process when you fully delve into it and I just have such a great team, so I'm very thankful for their support."

While she isn't back to 100% yet, the expectation is that when the WNBA season tips off in mid-May, she'll be ready to go. With the addition of Kelsey Plum, the 2025 WNBA season is shaping up to be an exciting one for LA.

