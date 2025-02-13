Cameron Brink calls Kelsey Plum "a machine", talks Unrivaled, and her "fun" podcast

Just as the Los Angeles Sparks played a tribute video to express their appreciation for Kelsey Plum’s arrival, second-year forward Cameron Brink shared her gratitude for the team’s key off-season acquisition.

Inside Crypto.com Arena, Brink stood up and clapped loudly for Plum as she walked toward the stage for her introductory press conference. Shortly afterward, the Sparks gushed about landing Plum and the No. 9 pick in a three-way trade that sent Jewell Loyd to Las Vegas Aces, their No. 2 pick and Li Yueru to the Seattle Storm.

This moment didn’t just capture the Sparks’ gratitude for acquiring a two-time WNBA champion (2022, 2023) and three-time All-Star (2022-24). It also revealed Plum’s strong impression of what she called the “best young frontcourt in the league.”

Plum predicted that Brink “is a Defensive Player of the Year just waiting to brew” after last year’s No. 2 pick averaged 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 15 games during her rookie season before suffering a season-ending ACL injury to her left knee. Plum called Sparks second-year forward Rickea Jackson an “All-Star” after the Sparks’ No. 4 pick made the WNBA’s All-Rookie Team. Plum argued that Sparks shooting guard/small forward Rae Burrell, whom the Sparks drafted at No. 9 in 2022, “can be one of the best two-way guards in the league.

“In this league, your bigs will take you places,” Plum said. “If you look at championship teams down the line, usually your three and four are instrumental in making a run to a championship.”

After missing the WNBA playoffs for the past four seasons, the Sparks’ title fortunes significantly hinge on how well Plum can elevate the team with her scoring, playmaking and intense leadership style. It also partly depends on how well the Sparks’ young core can develop, including how well Plum and Brink can work as a duo.

“A lot of that is going to fall on Kelsey’s shoulders in terms of leading the way. I have so much confidence in Cam with who she is and who she will become,” said Sparks coach Lynne Roberts, who replaced Curt Miller after having a productive stint in various women's college basketball coaching roles. “She’s going to be a huge cornerpiece for us. But I think it’s going to take a guard like Kelsey that’s going to have the ball in her hands a lot to show her how to get involved and be as dominant as she can be.”

Although Brink respectfully declined to address her ongoing recovery from her ACL injury, she spoke to Sportskeeda about Plum’s arrival and the potential fit. Brink also discussed her involvement with the Unrivaled League and her recently launched podcast.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one conversation has been condensed and edited.

What did you take away from Kelsey’s press conference?

Brink: “Just things that I’ve already known about Kelsey. She’s just such a really great teammate, great player. She’s joyful. And she’s going to spread that throughout the whole team. I’m truly elated. I’m very, very excited.”

What do you think it will be like to play with Kelsey?

Brink: “Definitely her pace and competitive fire, I feel like she definitely will bring more of that in me. I’m thankful for that. She’s just a true vet. She knows what she’s doing. I’m excited to get back and play with her.”

You’ve said on your podcast that you’ve admired her work ethic. What have you noticed?

Brink: “We have the same trainer so I see how hard she works because usually I’m the one that’s lagging behind while she’s doing harder things (laughs). So she truly is a machine. She works very, very hard. My trainer is trying to get her to do less. That’s how competitive and determined she is. She’s truly a force.”

What are your favorite examples that capture Kelsey’s work ethic?

Brink: “I would just say every time we were working out together she was in the gym before me and stayed later. She was already done with her shooting for the day. So she’s just a true pro. Her work shows that.”

Given the talent that you and Kelsey have, what things do you think you all can accomplish as a duo?

Brink: “I think we can accomplish anything. I’m going to bet on us, for sure. Defensively, I can help. She’ll help me offensively, for sure. She’ll help me be more aggressive and find the spots that I’m comfortable scoring from. She is a great facilitator and has played with Chelsea Gray for so long. So she hasn’t been able to showcase it as much. But she’s so capable. She’ll be a great facilitator and score for us. That’s what makes her so special. She’s a threat from everywhere on the floor.”

How’s everything going with your offseason and your recovery?

Brink: “It's going really well. But I’m not going to go too much into that.”

Understood about not going into your current day-to-day, but what can you say about what your journey has been this past year with getting through all of this?

Brink: “I’m not going to answer questions on recovery right now.”

Okay. How about Unrivaled: what has that partnership meant to you so far?

Brink: “It’s been good. I think it’s a really amazing league and the opportunity that they’re giving us to stay in the States and make a really great salary is amazing. A lot of people have equity in the league. So they’re really just investing in women. We’re very thankful for “Phee” (Napheesa Collier) and “Stewie” (Breanna Stewart). I’ve gotten really close with “Phee.” I’m very thankful.”

What do you think the league’s potential is?

Brink: “I think it can be whatever it wants to be. I’m just thankful to be a part of it. Hopefully, I get to play with them for a lot of years coming up. They do a really great job marketing-wise. They have a lot of smart people behind the whole operation.”

Speaking of marketing, what interested you in launching your own podcast?

Brink: “Honestly, it’s a fun project for me. I feel like a lot of stuff that I do with my work is fun. But this is truly just for play. It’s a way for people to get to know me better. It’s been fun. We’ve only done a few episodes so far. I would just tell people to go watch. They’re long. Maybe put it on 2-times speed, and give it a listen. We have a lot to say (laughs).

The best thing about is that it’s just for fun and for fans to get to know me better. Going forward, there are not a ton of expectations on it. It's just for it to be enjoyable and an outlet for people to get some enjoyment as well.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for Sportskeeda. Follow him on X, Blue Sky, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.

