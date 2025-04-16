Cameron Brink and Dearica Hamby openly express desire to learn one skill from Angel Reese

Cameron Brink and Dearica Hamby had a front-row ticket to Angel Reese’s dominance on the boards last season. The Chicago Sky star finished 2024 with 13.6 rebounds per game, the best in the WNBA. Reese’s 5.1 rebounds on the offensive glass also topped the league.

In episode 12 of Straight to Cam, Brink opened up about what she could learn from Reese:

“I think O-boarding, I think that’s something that will keep you [on the floor]. If you just crash the boards and you make people think about boxing out. … She can move people. Angel, honestly, needs to come out with a masterclass on offensive rebounding.”

Dearica Hamby, Brink’s LA Sparks teammate, added:

“Angel kind of inspired me about it. I’ve always been a good rebounder, but there were times when I was leaning more on my legs and stuff.”

Last season, Reese hauled down 446 boards, the second-most in WNBA history. She did it in 34 games while A’ja Wilson, the record holder with 451 played four more games.

172 rebounds make up the Chi Barbie’s total rebounds, the best in the league by a wide margin. Teira McCowan, the second-placer, tallied 112, while Aliyah Boston came in third with 111. Reese broke Yolanda Griffith’s record of 162 offensive rebounds, which the legendary star accomplished in 2001.

Angel Reese’s offensive rebounding polarized fans last season

Angel Reese’s offensive rebounding was one of the most talked about topics in the WNBA last season. On one hand, some thought she was the league’s most determined, resilient and relentless interior operator who scrounged for rebounds. On the other hand, she was criticized for stat-padding by intentionally missing her shots to get another rebound.

The criticism varied, depending on the fans’ perspective. Others completely disagreed about Reese deliberately missing shots. They thought she had impressive offensive rebounding numbers because she was an inefficient scorer in the paint.

Most WNBA stars gave props to Angel Reese for her skill in chasing after those rebounds. Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier and A’ja Wilson raved about her in the past. On Tuesday, it was Cameron Brink and Dearica Hamby’s turn to give Reese her flowers.

Next season, the Chicago Sky will lean even more on Angel Reese. It will not take long before her offensive rebounding numbers will again make social media buzz.

