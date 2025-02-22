Cameron Brink drops 2-word reaction on pic with new teammate Kelsey Plum and $202,000 co-star

LA Sparks youngster Cameron Brink posed with Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby for a picture on Thursday when the former Las Vegas Aces guard was introduced as the new Los Angeles player. The team shared multiple snaps of Plum's presentation day on Instagram, including the picture with her former Aces teammate and Brink.

Brink shared the picture on her Instagram stories along with a two-word message to show her appreciation for Hamby and Plum.

"My people 💜💛," she captioned the post.

Brink hasn't hidden her excitement about the opportunity to play alongside Plum, hyping up her arrival to the Sparks from the moment the three-team trade between the Sparks, Aces and Seattle Storm was announced.

Following a disappointing end to the 2024 season, in which the Aces tried to win a third consecutive championship, the front office shipped Plum to Southern California while they received Jewell Loyd.

Plum and Brink's partnership should bring joy to Sparks fans. The guard is a proven veteran who can lead the squad to take a leap in 2025 while helping Brink unlock a new level in her game.

The 2025 campaign will be Cameron Brink's second in the WNBA after she suffered a season-ending injury 15 games into the 2024 season. The expectations should be high for the new-look Sparks.

Cameron Brink calls Kelsey Plum a "machine" while praising her work ethic

Cameron Brink has been raving nonstop about Kelsey Plum's addition to the LA Sparks. Earlier this month, the Stanford product discussed Plum's work ethic with Sydel Curry-Lee on their "Straight to Cam" show.

"I just remember I met a lot of really established WNBA players from a young age while I was still in high school because of my trainer, yeah, Susan," Brink said (39:25). "So I'm very lucky to have kind of had a camaraderie with them going into league. And I kind of feel like they're looking out for me a bit, which is really nice.

"But I would say just, I was just super intimidated, and she (Plum) would just do pistol squats with, like, the heaviest weight, and she's a machine. Her body is like, her body is tea, she's so strong, and she's probably, like, one of the hardest workers I know."

The LA Sparks should be considerably better than last season (8-32) and Plum's impact should be felt immediately.

