Cameron Brink drops 3-word reaction to her radiating 'Hooty Energy' on courtside during Lunar Owls victory over Vinyl

Cameron Brink dropped a three-word reaction to her courtside appearance on Lunar Owls BC's latest game against Vinyl BC on Saturday.

The Lunar Owls' Instagram handle posted Brink's picture and expressed their thoughts on the LA Sparks star's presence in the caption:

"HypeCam! Brought BIG HOOTY ENERGY💜🦉." the caption said.

Brink reshared the post on her Instagram story and accompanied it with a three-worded caption:

"Hottie mf hoo."

Cameron Brink drops a 3-word reaction to her radiating 'Hooty Energy.' (Image Source: @cameronbrink22/Instagram)

Cameron Brink started her WNBA career with the Sparks last season. However, after just 15 games, she was sidelined for the rest of her rookie year following an ACL tear. Fans anticipated her return to the court as she was supposed to play for Lunar Owls in Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart's 3-on-3 basketball league.

However, before the season tipped off, Brink announced that she would not participate in the league's inaugural season. She chose to focus on her rehab and other business ventures.

Cameron Brink has made the most of her time while away from basketball. She has become a successful model and influencer and has bagged deals with some big brands like Urban Decay and New Balance.

Cameron Brink shares her honest thoughts on WNBA players making NBA-level money

Cameron Brink shared her honest thoughts on the idea of WNBA players making NBA players level money in the future. The LA Sparks star appeared on the Feb. 18 episode of "Richer Lives by SoFi," where she talked about her journey to professional basketball.

During one segment, Brink expressed her thoughts on the monetary disparity between the WNBA and the NBA.

"Realistically, we're never probably going to get where the NBA is," Brink said.

Later, she highlighted that earning at the same level as the NBA stars could be possible in the future, but she couldn't see it happening during her career.

"Maybe in 20 years, 30, 35 years," she added. "As women, we have to work so hard for the money we do make. I do think that we could get to the same level, but it's going to take a while."

According to Sportrac, Brink has signed a four-year $338,056 contract with the Sparks and is set to earn $78,066 in her sophomore year. On the other hand, the NBA rookies and second-year players earn somewhere near $12 million.

