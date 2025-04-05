Cameron Brink drops 3-word reaction as she shows her goofy side while dancing with Steph Curry’s mom and sister

Cameron Brink displayed her goofy side after she took to Instagram and posted a wholesome video of her dancing with Steph Curry’s mom and sister. Brink co-hosts the Straight2Cam podcast with Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry Lee, which explains their friendship.

Brink and the others can be seen heartily laughing as they recorded themselves doing a goofy dance. She posted the same with a three-word reaction:

“Mondayyyy tune in 🫶” Brink wrote.

Cameron Brink dancing with Stephen Curry's mom and sister

Brink is yet to have an impact in the WNBA after an injury cut her rookie season short. After being drafted with the second pick in last year’s draft, Cameron only made 15 appearances. She averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

Unfortunately, Brink didn’t get a good offseason either, as her injury forced her to the sidelines during her time in the Unrivaled League. But the 23-year-old hopes to be healthy enough to kick off the 2025 WNBA season.

Brink was stellar in college, winning three Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year awards. She made 135 appearances for Stanford, recording 14.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 52.7% from the field.

Sparks fans are eagerly waiting for the 23-year-old to have the same kind of impact in LA. Hopefully, this upcoming season won’t play out like the last one for Cameron Brink.

“I’m really icked out”: Cameron Brink on online response to Sparks’ male practice player tryouts

The LA Sparks announced on March 12 that the team will hold tryouts to find male practice players for the team. Unfortunately, the replies to the Sparks’ announcement weren’t all that exciting and even gave Cameron Brink the “Ick”.

She let her feelings be known on her podcast, via The Guardian:

“My confession is I’m really icked out by the potential new practice players. Usually we use [University of Southern California] college guys that also [practice with] the women’s team at USC.

“All the comments are like, ‘Let Cameron Brink back me down,’ or something about Rickea or something about Kelsey. Who are we trusting coming into this gym?”

Brink also added that because of the response, she won’t box out for any rebounds if there are any males on the court. The LA Sparks are yet to comment on the situation.

