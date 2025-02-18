Cameron Brink drops 3-word reaction as she sweats it out with cutest toddler workout buddy

Getting back to full fitness levels can be a grind. Luckily for WNBA star Cameron Brink, she has a workout partner to get her through the tough times.

With the WNBA season set to begin in May, Brink has been putting in the hours at the gym to get back to peak physical condition. On Monday, the Los Angeles Sparks forward shared an adorable video on her Instagram story of her working out alongside a very cute toddler. Brink added the following message to go with the clip:

"My workout buddy 🩷"

Cameron Brinks shares video of herself working out on social media. Photo Credit: Cameron Brink's IG account

Brink is seen holding the young toddler in her right arm, while she holds a dumbbell in her left hand and completes a series of lunges. It is unclear who the child belongs to, but Brink did tag Chelsea Ortega, the Director of Health and Performance for the LA Sparks and a well-known sports physical therapist, in the post.

Brink added a second clip of the pair at the gym, with each of them getting their own workout mat on this occasion.

"Rehab is the best," Brink wrote.

Cameron Brinks shares video of herself working out on social media. Photo Credit: Cameron Brink's IG account

Brink was the No. 2 overall selection in the 2024 WNBA draft out of Stanford. A torn ACL limited Brink's game-time during her rookie season, with the highly rated forward playing in just 15 games. She played in her last WNBA game on Jun. 18, and has spent the last eight months rehabbing.

Over the 2024 season, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks.

Cameron Brink addresses injury frustration after not being able to compete at Unrivaled competition

Cameron Brink speaks in a press conference after she is selected with the number two overall pick to the Los Angeles Sparks. Photo Credit: Imagn

Cameron Brink has been sidelined since June and missed out on the inaugural edition of the Unrivaled 3-on-3 tournament in Miami, Florida. The competition, which was set to take place from Jan. 17 to Mar. 17, includes six teams and Brink was initially selected to play on the Lunar Owls team.

During an episode of her "Straight to Cam" podcast on Jan. 28, Brink spoke about her injury and her frustrations at not being able to play in the league.

"I was doing some media for press when I was in Miami for Unrivaled and three different reporters asked me if I was playing," said Brink. "I'm very sensitive. This has been the hardest thing I've ever had to go through, and so just being prompted like that especially when I don’t feel like it's on my own terms to talk about, I just get very emotional about it." [1:05:45]

Brink went on to say that the regular recovery time for an ACL injury is usually nine to 12 months. Los Angeles Sparks fans will be hoping that the talented star is fit and ready to go for the start of the WNBA season. The Sparks will tip off their campaign against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center in San Francisco on May 16.

