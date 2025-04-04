Cameron Brink drops 4-word reaction after losing challenge as she pushes through injury rehab

Cameron Brink is still working to get back to the court for the 2025 WNBA season. The LA Sparks' young star only played 15 games last season before she suffered an ACL injury that kept her sidelined for the rest of the campaign. She even missed the inaugural season of Unrivaled due to her injury.

However, it seems like she's getting closer to a return by the day. In any case, it's pretty clear that the 23-year-old knows how to have fun even in disappointing conditions.

Brink tried to make it through a challenge with her coach, Jamal Dash Lovell, who has been working with her as she continues the rehab process. The WNBA star shared a video on her Instagram stories, where Lovell goes up against the former No. 2 overall pick in a shooting contest from half court.

Dash went first. He missed his first shot, but then emphatically claimed,

"I understand it now!"

He then actually made his shot, which upset Brink. She took hers but failed, giving the win to the trainer.

"EXCITED FOR THIS YEAR AND CANT WAIT TO SEE YOU [Brink] BACK ON THE COURT BUT TILL THEN YOU NEED TO UNDERSTAND IT NOW 😂😂," Dash captioned the post where he shared the clip.

Brink shared the video on her Instagram stories, quoting Lovell's four-word message.

"I understand it nowwww," she captioned the post.

The 2025 WNBA season should be an entertaining one for Brink and her LA Sparks. They had a busy offseason and added pieces that can at least make them playoff contenders.

Cameron Brink revealed she used to hate being a tall girl

Before pursuing a career in basketball and becoming a major star at Stanford and in the WNBA, Cameron Brink wasn't so happy with her height.

During Monday's episode of her "Straight to Cam" podcast, the Sparks star revealed she didn't feel comfortable in her own body.

"It definitely bothered me," Brink said (Timestamp: 11:49). "I hated being tall. I feel like it's something that every, not just girls, but guys too, I know a lot of guys that don't like their height at a young age. And then, it's something you like have to grow into."

"Now, I would not change it for the world because I think it makes me unique and I stand out and everything," Brink added. "But I just felt so awkward."

Brink's height has actually been an advantage for her on the court. The 6'4" forward is poised to have a remarkable season in 2025 with the addition of Kelsey Plum on the roster.

