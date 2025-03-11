Cameron Brink drops 5-word reaction as brother honors late Anne Donovan with heartfelt tribute

LA Sparks star Cameron Brink's brother, Cy Brink, honored the late Anne Donovan on his Instagram account. Cy posted a clip recognizing Donovan's greatness on the court and referred to her as one of the all-time greats.

Cameron seemed to agree with her brother and dropped a five-word reaction on his post:

"One of my fav hoopers 🙏🏻"

Check out her reaction below:

Cameron Brink's comment under her brother's Instagram post honoring Anne Donovan

Anne Donovan is easily one of the most legendary figures in women’s basketball. She was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1995 and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999. Donovan is also a member of the FIBA Hall of Fame.

From her legendary career with Old Dominion to winning two Olympic golds for the United States, Donovan did it all before her death due to heart failure at 56 on June 13, 2018. Donovan is also a legendary figure in the WNBA and helped the Seattle Storm to their first title in 2004.

Donovan played a huge part in helping women’s basketball reach a larger audience. So, it is refreshing to see new stars like Cameron Brink pay their respects to a legend from days gone by.

“My wholeee heart”: Cameron Brink sends a loving message on her fourth anniversary with fiance Ben Felter

On Monday, Cameron Brink’s fiance, Ben Felter, made a heartfelt post on Instagram to celebrate his fourth anniversary with the LA Sparks star. Felter’s post contained many images documenting the couple's time together. These images were shared to Instagram with the message:

“Four years with the love of my life”

Brink replied to Felter’s romantic post with the same enthusiasm, writing:

“I love you w my wholeee heart ❤️”

Brink and Felter started dating when she was a freshman at their alma mater, Stanford. Cameron has often spoken out about her fiance with nothing but love. She has also stated that Felter has been incredibly supportive throughout her journey from college to the WNBA.

After getting engaged in front of the Eiffel Tower in September, Brink has now finally started attending wedding planning calls. From the looks of it, it shouldn’t be long before Brink and Felter tie the knot. It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for the 23-year-old star.

