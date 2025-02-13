Cameron Brink drops heartfelt 2-word reaction as Kelsey Plum officially introduced as Sparks' new superstar

Kelsey Plum was officially introduced as the newest superstar of the LA Sparks on Wednesday. The two-time WNBA champion attended her introductory press conference, an event that had the franchise’s young standout, Cameron Brink, fired up.

Brink took to her Instagram story to share a photo of Plum from the unveiling ceremony. As Plum posed with her No. 10 Sparks jersey, Brink accompanied the post with a heartfelt two-word caption.

"KD Day," Brink wrote.

(Credit: Cameron Brink/Instagram)

Plum joined the LA Sparks this offseason as part of a three-team blockbuster trade. The former WNBA Sixth Player of the Year entered free agency as an unrestricted player, but the Las Vegas Aces retained her rights, making a trade the only path for her departure.

The highly anticipated deal eventually materialized, sending Plum to the Sparks while the Aces acquired Jewell Loyd from the Seattle Storm. The trade sent shockwaves through the WNBA, sparking excitement among fans.

Since the deal was finalized, anticipation has been building around the prospect of Cameron Brink teaming up with Plum, a proven winner in the league. Meanwhile, Brink was also in attendance for Plum's press conference as she showed her support to the veteran guard.

Kelsey Plum ready to be a leader with LA Sparks

Kelsey Plum is embracing the opportunity to take on a leadership role with the LA Sparks. Speaking to reporters, the former WNBA All-Star Game MVP openly shared how the Sparks offer her the perfect platform to showcase a different aspect of her game and personality.

"For someone like me, it's just a perfect mix of preparation and opportunity," Plum said. "I've been champing at the bit to get the opportunity to be able to lead and show who I am as a player on a different scale. And so just really excited about that, and I've never been more ready."

Plum inked a one-year, $202,000 deal with the Sparks and is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2025 WNBA season.

Her future decision will be one to watch, as the veteran point guard's next move remains uncertain. Given the significant assets they gave up in the trade, the Sparks will undoubtedly aim to retain Plum beyond this season.

