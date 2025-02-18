Cameron Brink drops heartfelt 2-word reaction as young girl honors Sparks star in school project

Cameron Brink missed much of her rookie season but continues to inspire people. On Monday, a fan honored Brink by dedicating their school project to the WNBA star.

The Los Angeles Sparks forward had a two-word reaction to this heartfelt tribute.

“School project completed and so proud of Chloe and her drive for basketball,” the fan captioned the IG story, tagging Cam Brink and showcasing the project.

Brink reshared the Instagram Story and thanked the fan for the tribute.

“💜💛 so sweet” she wrote.

Credits: Instagram (@cameronbrink22)

Cameron Brink's rookie season was cut short after just 15 games due to a season-ending injury. However, she made an impression in that time, averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game.

Cameron Brink often acknowledges her younger fans online

Cameron Brink often recognizes the support of her young fans. In May 2024, Brink shared a series of photos recapping her first few weeks in the WNBA. The final image in the post featured a young fan holding up a heartfelt banner that read:

“I may be small but one day I’ll ball like Brink”

Later in the year, she reacted to a touching social media post of a young girl receiving a Brink jersey as a Christmas gift. The post included two photos, one capturing the girl's excitement as she held up the jersey and another of her sleeping in it.

Brink was moved by the adorable post and reacted to it.

"I’m actually crying ❤️" she commented.

Brink will not be competing in the ongoing Unrivaled league. She announced her withdrawal from the inaugural season due to her ACL recovery. Brink updated fans on her progress in an Instagram post, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to join despite her injury.

"Unrivaled was kind enough to allow me to still join even though I’m still fresh in my ACL recovery. I spent the first 2 weeks with my amazing team, coaches, and trainers and I’m leaving feeling more healed and confident in my knee than ever. I’m sad to be leaving (due to work, continuing my rehab, and needing to be in LA💛💜) but I will be back with my girls soon," Brink wrote.

There is still no set timeline for her return. However, Brink did share a positive update earlier in January. While attending an Unrivaled game in Miami, she revealed that she "feels great."

