Cameron Brink experiences major FOMO as she drops 2 words reaction on Lunar Owl teammates

Fans will have to wait a while before they see Cameron Brink suit up for an Unrivaled game. For now, the most that the recuperating Brink can do is to show her support for her Lunar Owls teammates.

On Wednesday, Brink, who is five months removed from knee surgery to repair a torn ACL, shared an image posted by the official Lunar Owls BC account on an Instagram story The image shows Lunar Owls BC players Shakira Austin and Courtney Williams pumped up inside the Unrivaled facility in Miami. In the caption of her story, the LA Sparks center admitted her feeling of FOMO (or fear of missing out):

Trending

"misssss them," Brink captioned her story caption.

Cameron Brink expresses FOMO in her Instagram story. Image source: IG.com/cameronbrink22

Brink's FOMO might very well be triggered by the Lunar Owls' dominant showing in Unrivaled thus far. The team, which also includes Allisha Gray, Skylar Diggins-Smith, and league co-founder Napheesa Collier, has gone undefeated in their first four games. Lunar Owls BC leads the league in points (78.0) and assists (14.3) per game while committing the fewest turnovers (4.8) on a nightly basis.

While the rest of the Lunar Owls are looking to continue their winning ways in Unrivaled, Brink continues the process of rehabilitating her knee, which she injured in an LA Sparks-Connecticut Sun game in June 2024. In an interview with ESPN's Kendra Andrews earlier this month, Brink said that she "feels great" despite being unable "to do a ton" for the time being.

Cameron Brink launches podcast with Steph Curry's sister

Aside from doing her injury rehab, Brink has started a new venture on social media — one that involves a close family friend.

On Tuesday, Brink went on X to announce that she has launched a podcast called "Straight to Cam." Joining her in this podcast is her godsister Sydel Curry-Lee, sister of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. In the preview of the podcast posted on X on Tuesday, Brink discussed Olympic matters with Curry-Lee:

Expand Tweet

"I found out in Sydel's home that I was named to the Olympic team," Brink said. The preview clip then cuts to her reaction after having to give up her spot on the 3x3 roster: "Just kidding!"

Curry-Lee then reassures Brink that she'll reclaim her spot on the Olympic team — a sentiment that Brink emphatically agrees with.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback