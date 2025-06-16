Cameron Brink can't hide her true feelings after "handsome man" Ben Felter secures big life milestone: "So incredibly proud I love you"

Cameron Brink and Ben Felter have kept their relationship mostly under wraps, but every once in a while, the engaged couple share a glimpse of their affectionate side on social media. This past weekend, Brink went on Instagram to celebrate a milestone achieved by her fiancé.
In an IG story posted on Sunday, the LA Sparks forward congratulated Felter on achieving a major academic goal.
"my handsome man got his masters," Brink wrote in her story's caption. "so incredibly proud I love you"
Felter, who obtained a bachelor's degree in computer science from Stanford in 2024, has made Brink proud by completing his master's degree in computer science from the same university.
Stanford, of course, is where the two athletes' romance blossomed. At the start of the decade, Brink was a five-star recruit of the women's basketball program while Felter was a competitor on the rowing team.
The two would begin dating in March 2021, and since then, their professional careers have flourished alongside their relationship.
On the one hand, Brink went on to be drafted second overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft. On the other hand, Felter — who was on the honor roll throughout his college years — has taken on roles like portfolio analyst for the U.S. Department of Defense and AI research engineer for Lockheed Martin.
Of course, both Brink and Felter are looking forward to the official title of married couple. After getting engaged in September 2024, the two are preparing for their upcoming wedding.
Cameron Brink on WNBA's current roster size per team: "It's kind of insane"
Though Brink is still recuperating from the ACL injury that she sustained last season, she remains deeply immersed in the happenings of the WNBA. On the May 27 episode of her "Straight to Cam" podcast, the Sparks forward weighed in on the current 12-person roster size per WNBA team.
"It's so unfortunate that rosters can only hold 12," Brink said on the podcast. "Personally, I think roster sizes need to be expanded before we add any more expansion teams. Because, it's kind of crazy—12 people for a roster? It's kind of insane."
Brink offered this opinion during an episode featuring free agent Deja Kelly, who was released by the Las Vegas Aces despite having a solid preseason.