Cameron Brink Injury Update: Sparks star set for huge comeback as she spills details ahead of sophomore season

On Monday, LA Sparks star Cameron Brink shared an important update regarding her recovery from an ACL injury. The 23-year-old discussed details of her return during her podcast, as she prepares for a significant comeback in her sophomore season. Last season, Brink made only 15 appearances before her injury.

During an episode of the "Straight to Cam" podcast, Brink, alongside co-host Sydel Curry-Lee, spoke on various topics both on and off the court. One such topic was Brink's return from injury, as Curry-Lee questioned her:

"What you been up to? What's new with you?" (From 4:44 onwards)

The Sparks forward said she had been practicing this week, spilling details of her recovery from the ACL injury:

"So, this past week I've been doing a lot more training, I would say I am back to doing everything pretty normally." (From 4:49 onwards)

After picking up an injury against the Connecticut Sun in her 15th career game in the WNBA, Cameron Brink has a huge point to prove this term. Selected as the second overall pick by the Sparks in last year's draft, the former Stanford star has been rearing to get back on the court.

She started the season strong and recorded 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while averaging 22 minutes of play before her injury. While the LA faithful have seen a glimpse of Brink's talent, she is set to have a huge sophomore year ahead, especially with new additions to the roster.

The Sparks have added the likes of Mercedes Russell, Emma Cannon and Kelsey Plum to their roster. Plum, alongside Dearica Hamby, will be the perfect backcourt for Brink as the Sparks look like real contenders this season.

Cameron Brink questions Sydel Curry-Lee on whom she supports during Suns vs. Warriors games

Sparks star Cameron Brink questioned her god sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, on who she supports between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors. Curry-Lee, who is the sister of Warriors superstar Steph Curry, is married to Suns star Damion Lee.

"So, Delly, I saw you went to the Suns-Warriors game with the babies to support Damie and Uncle (Curry), how was that?" Cameron Brink questioned Sydel. (From 7:09 onwards)

Curry-Lee claimed that people always question her on whom she supported during this matchup.

"People always ask me like, 'Who do you cheer for?' when my brothers come to town, and the answer is always like, 'Who pays the bills?'" she joked. "But I cheer for my brothers when they score, like we want them to have fifty but lose, and we want Damion to play, score and win."

With the Suns failing to qualify for the playoffs this year, it is safe to say that Sydel Curry-Lee will be supporting her brother during the postseason.

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



