Cameron Brink, Kahleah Cooper and others drop reactions as Kelsey Plum gives glimpse of her life lately

Kelsey Plum recently showcased to her fans what the offseason has been like for her. The Instagram post featuring a series of videos and photos instantly gained traction, garnering over 53,000 likes and 400 comments within the first six hours.

Among those who interacted with the social media post were fellow WNBA superstars Cameron Brink and Kahleah Cooper.

Brink displayed admiration for her newest LA Sparks teammate.

“Lolol I love ya ❤️,” the 23-year-old commented.

Credits: Instagram (@kelseyplum10)

Cooper also commented on the post, highlighting the food pictures posted on the third slide of the series.

“It’s the glizzy FA me,” the Phoenix Mercury guard wrote.

Credits: Instagram (@kelseyplum10)

Plum has had a relatively quiet offseason as compared to several other WNBA players. After the conclusion of the 2024 season, the 30-year-old announced her decision to back out from the inaugural season of Unrivaled.

The southpaw explained her reasoning for the same in an Instagram story.

"I've decided to not take part in the inaugural season of Unrivaled in order to take some more time for myself this offseason. I appreciate the league understanding and being so accommodating. I wish the league and all of the players nothing but the best and I'm excited to watch!” Kelsey Plum wrote.

As seen in her latest photos and videos, she is spending the offseason staying active with workouts and gym sessions, spending quality time with loved ones, and fulfilling various sponsor obligations.

Kelsey Plum works out with Cameron Brink

Cameron Brink suffered a horrific left ACL tear early in the 2024 season during a clash between the LA Sparks and the Connecticut Suns. Even though she underwent a successful surgery in July, Brink was sidelined for the 2024 Paris Olympics and the entirety of her rookie season.

While Brink has been consistently rehabbing to make sure that she is in game shape by the start of the 2025 season.

In a training session, Brink’s new Sparks teammate Kelsey Plum joined her for some recovery work. Plum shared a photo of Brink on a splits machine, which the latter reposted on her Instagram story with a light-hearted and optimistic update.

“splits coming soon,” Brink captioned her Story.

Credits: Instagram (@cameronbrink22)

A fully fit LA squad, led by the one-two punch of Kelsey Plum and Brink, would make the Sparks an exciting team to watch. Additionally, with key pieces such as Dearica Hamby, Azura Stevens, Rickea Jackson, and others, Lynne Roberts’ girls could bounce back from a forgettable 2024 season to potentially advance to the 2025 playoffs.

