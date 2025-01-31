Cameron Brink left in splits over Steph Curry's sister's labiaplasty comment

LA Sparks star Cameron Brink has launched a new podcast called "Straight to Cam" alongside Sydel Curry-Lee, sister of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. In a teaser clip shared on Instagram, Brink and Curry-Lee laughed after Curry-Lee mentioned a surgery on her bucket list.

Curry-Lee informed Brink that she would love to get a labiaplasty. The conversation became very candid as Curry's sister gave more details about the procedure, which Brink found amusing.

"There's actually a real term for it but like the labia surgery," Curry-Lee said. "I feel like after your third child, ... no matter what, if you've have 3 plus children you should be able to get free labiaplasty. ... Those things were pristine."

Trending

Brink and Curry-Lee's podcast dives into pop culture, sports headlines, dating, and self-care. Wave Sports & Entertainment produces the podcast, which promises to showcase candid and unscripted conversations, which it did in the teaser clip. Fans can catch new episodes of the show every Tuesday. It is available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.

The podcast has already sparked fan interest in a discussion about the two hosts hitting a strip club with the Curry gang, which caught the attention of Steph's wife, Ayesha Curry.

Cameron Brink reposts her baby photo featuring Steph Curry

Cameron Brink melted hearts on the internet when she shared a photo of herself as a baby with Steph Curry. Curry carried Brink, who is a "godsibling" to the Golde State Warriors star.

Screenshot of a baby Cameron Brink and a young Steph Curry/Instagram

Cameron's mom, Michelle Bain-Brink, and Steph and Sydel's mother, Sonya Curry, were college roommates. When Michelle gave birth to Cameron, she asked Sonya to be her godmother.

Both Steph and Brink have maintained a close relationship. Curry, who is 13 years her senior, has supported her career. However, Brink's rookie season in the WNBA did not go as planned. She suffered a season-ending injury and has since undergone surgery. She is currently recovering in preparation for his sophomore campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback