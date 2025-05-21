Cameron Brink makes emotional admission about doctor's prediction on her height: "Cried when I thought I was going to be 5-10"

LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink was madly in love with basketball from a young age and knew she wanted to be a professional player once she grew up. Notably, that's why the idea of not being tall enough upset her, up to the point where a routine pediatrician check brought her to tears.

In the first episode of Delta Air Lines' "Power Forward," which aired on Tuesday and was titled "Takeoff," Cameron's mother, Michelle Bain-Brink, told a story of how she burst into tears when a pediatrician told her she was going to be 5-foot-10.

"Both the kids are at the pediatrician like, getting a normal checkup," Michelle said. "And, all of a sudden, I hear her cry like, 'Mom!' And I'm like, 'What's going on?' And so I turn, and she's literally starting to cry, because the pediatrician told her she was gonna grow up to be 5-10.

"He's like, 'Cameron, you have to understand, both of your parents are tall, you're going to be tall.' She's like, '5-10 is not tall. I wanna be taller than my mom, I have to be at least 6-3.'" (Timestamp: 1:00)

Reacting to her mom telling the story, Cameron Brink said she cried 20 times watching this.

"I'm just an emotional person," Brink said. "And I cried when I thought I was going to be 5-10." (Timestamp 4:06).

Cameron Brink said her competitive nature made her wish to be taller than her mom, and she also wanted to be taller to beat her dad, Greg, one-on-one.

"We're all very close with our parents. I was very competitive with my parents; I still am," Brink said. "And I just wanted to be taller than my mom. And you know, I played my dad one-on-one and, gosh, I was like a sophomore in high school when I finally beat him. It always comes back to family for me." (Timestamp: 4:28).

As we know by now, she ultimately got her wish, as she grew up to be 6-4. That's right there with the average height of a WNBA center, which is 6-foot-4.92, according to Joker Magazine.

Her height advantage, love for the game and defensive prowess helped her become one of the highest-ranked players in the nation before establishing herself as Stanford's all-time leader in blocks and the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

Cameron Brink is getting closer to a return

Unfortunately for Cameron Brink, her promising rookie season was cut short due to a torn ACL on June 18, 2024. Unlike most players, she left the court on her own power before getting her worrisome diagnosis.

Now, she's reportedly expected to be back on the court somewhere around the WNBA All-Star Game in June.

Needless to say, the LA Sparks will take things lightly and ease her back into action. ACL injuries are delicate and usually take players more than a year to regain their mobility and explosiveness and go back to their usual selves.

Cameron Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game in 22 minutes a night as a rookie, and she's expected to play an instrumental role in the Sparks' aspirations for years to come.

