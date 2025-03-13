Cameron Brink makes feelings clear on spinning the block with an ex

Cameron Brink opened up about her thoughts on “spinning the block” — or giving an ex a second chance — during the latest episode of her “Straight to Cam” podcast with Sydel Curry-Lee, featuring guest Kysre Gondrezick. Brink revealed that she and her now-fiancé, Ben Felter, are actually a product of “spinning the block” themselves.

During the discussion, Gondrezick asked if they would ever consider taking an ex back.

That’s when Cameron Brink shared that she and Felter had broken up during college, making their relationship a well-known topic on Stanford’s campus. Brink played for Stanford’s women’s basketball team, while Felter was on the men’s rowing team.

“Ben and I were literally broken up. It was like, the thing on Stanford's campus. Like, ‘Oh my God … go do your homework, nerds.

“Ben knows this. Like, I did not think we would get back together at one point. I can share this because I can truly say with confidence he's the love of my life. We figured it out. Thank God.”

Gondrezick, meanwhile, said she wouldn’t get back with an ex, though she acknowledged that her past relationships reflected who she was at the time.

“I don't see myself spinning the block — not in a negative way,” she said. “When I look back at the couple of guys that I have dated, they were a direct reflection of who I was in that season. So obviously when it doesn't work out, there was a level of body work that had to be done in order for me to heal from that relationship.”

Gondrezick has been linked to two NBA players: first, Kevin Porter Jr., in a relationship that involved domestic abuse allegations, and more recently, Jaylen Brown. However, according to Page Six in February, she and Brown had called it quits.

Cameron Brink reveals a proposal-related pet peeve

In January, Cameron Brink launched “Straight to Cam” and gave fans insight into her dating preferences. One of the first clips she shared was about one of her biggest pet peeves regarding proposals.

“I would be really mad if Ben (Felter) proposed to me when I looked like Adam Sandler,” Brink said.

When asked what she meant, Cameron Brink explained that she often resembles the actor in the mornings, referring to his signature casual and oversized outfits.

Fortunately for Brink, Felter’s proposal in September 2024 didn’t catch her in an Adam Sandler moment. Instead, he popped the question in Paris, in front of the Eiffel Tower — a picture-perfect scene fitting for the City of Love.

Brink announced the engagement on Instagram, writing:

“Yes in every lifetime 🤍♾️.”

See the photos below.

