Cameron Brink makes heartfelt birthday wish for teammate's daughter with playful images of trio

Cameron Brink sent heartfelt wishes to her teammate's daughter on her birthday. The LA Sparks star posted a picture of herself sitting in a car alongside her Sparks teammate, Dearica Hamby, and her daughter Amaya.

Brink accompanied her heartfelt wishes with a caption:

"Happy birthday to the most amazing girl 🤍 love youuu & ur momma so much," Brink wrote.

Brink sends a heartfelt birthday wish to Dearica Hamby's daughter. (Credits: @cameronbrink22/Instagram)

Brink also mentioned Hamby's Instagram handle in her story. In the picture, Brink is seated in the front with her teammate. Brink wore a white shirt, while Hamby wore an orange and green gradient shirt. Amaya was in the back seat with a seatbelt. She posed for the camera, making a peace sign with her hands. She is also wearing a pink cap.

Trending

Hamby and Brink have been teammates for one season with the Sparks. The Sparks selected Brink with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. She debuted for the franchise last May, but her rookie season was short-lived. On June 18, Brink tore her ACL in a road loss against the Connecticut Sun, 79-70.

She has not played since and was expected to return to the court in 2025 while playing for Unrivaled's Lunar Owls. However, Brink backed out from playing and focused on her rehab. On Dec. 17, she signed a multi-year deal and is expected to debut in the 3x3 basketball league in the 2026 season.

Cameron Brink advises Caitlin Clark after the Fever star declines NBA All-Star invite

Caitlin Clark has arguably become the WNBA's face with an incredible rookie season with the Indiana Fever. She was reportedly invited to participate in the 3-point contest during the NBA All-Star weekend, but the Fever star declined the invitation.

Cameron Brink and Steph Curry's sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, discussed Clark's decision on Tuesday's "Straight to Cam" podcast episode. Curry-Lee said Clark should have participated in the contest, but Brink thought otherwise.

"She needs a break. I always, I'm like, texting her. I'm like, you need to take a vacation for three months," Brink said (Timestamp: 46:02).

Clark and Brink belong to the same draft class and went first and second, respectively. While the Fever star had a successful rookie season run, which ended up with her being named the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, Brink has still not established herself as a true star due to injury issues.

However, the LA Sparks star has made a name for herself through her off-court endeavors, especially in modeling and endorsements.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback