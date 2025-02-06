  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Cameron Brink
  • Cameron Brink makes heartfelt birthday wish for teammate's daughter with playful images of trio

Cameron Brink makes heartfelt birthday wish for teammate's daughter with playful images of trio

By Avi Shravan
Modified Feb 06, 2025 20:01 GMT
Minnesota Lynx v Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Getty
Cameron Brink makes heartfelt birthday wish for teammate's daughter. (Image Source: Getty)

Cameron Brink sent heartfelt wishes to her teammate's daughter on her birthday. The LA Sparks star posted a picture of herself sitting in a car alongside her Sparks teammate, Dearica Hamby, and her daughter Amaya.

Brink accompanied her heartfelt wishes with a caption:

"Happy birthday to the most amazing girl 🤍 love youuu & ur momma so much," Brink wrote.
Brink sends a heartfelt birthday wish to Dearica Hamby&#039;s daughter. (Credits: @cameronbrink22/Instagram)
Brink sends a heartfelt birthday wish to Dearica Hamby's daughter. (Credits: @cameronbrink22/Instagram)

Brink also mentioned Hamby's Instagram handle in her story. In the picture, Brink is seated in the front with her teammate. Brink wore a white shirt, while Hamby wore an orange and green gradient shirt. Amaya was in the back seat with a seatbelt. She posed for the camera, making a peace sign with her hands. She is also wearing a pink cap.

also-read-trending Trending

Hamby and Brink have been teammates for one season with the Sparks. The Sparks selected Brink with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. She debuted for the franchise last May, but her rookie season was short-lived. On June 18, Brink tore her ACL in a road loss against the Connecticut Sun, 79-70.

She has not played since and was expected to return to the court in 2025 while playing for Unrivaled's Lunar Owls. However, Brink backed out from playing and focused on her rehab. On Dec. 17, she signed a multi-year deal and is expected to debut in the 3x3 basketball league in the 2026 season.

Cameron Brink advises Caitlin Clark after the Fever star declines NBA All-Star invite

Caitlin Clark has arguably become the WNBA's face with an incredible rookie season with the Indiana Fever. She was reportedly invited to participate in the 3-point contest during the NBA All-Star weekend, but the Fever star declined the invitation.

Cameron Brink and Steph Curry's sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, discussed Clark's decision on Tuesday's "Straight to Cam" podcast episode. Curry-Lee said Clark should have participated in the contest, but Brink thought otherwise.

"She needs a break. I always, I'm like, texting her. I'm like, you need to take a vacation for three months," Brink said (Timestamp: 46:02).
youtube-cover

Clark and Brink belong to the same draft class and went first and second, respectively. While the Fever star had a successful rookie season run, which ended up with her being named the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, Brink has still not established herself as a true star due to injury issues.

However, the LA Sparks star has made a name for herself through her off-court endeavors, especially in modeling and endorsements.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी