Cameron Brink’s mom Michelle Brink reflects in 4 words on nostalgic Sparks draft moment

Cameron Brink's mother - Michelle Brink - revisited the moment her daughter was drafted to the WNBA and expressed her thoughts on it on her Instagram handle. On Saturday, the LA Sparks star's mother shared the WNBA's reel on her Instagram story.

Ad

The reel featured WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert calling out Brink's name as the second overall pick in the 2024 draft. Michelle summarised her thoughts on the moment in a four-word caption accompanied by one teary eye and three heart emojis.

"I was definitely crying," Michelle wrote.

Cameron Brink's mother revisits the moment of her daughter's draft. (Credits: IG/@mbain1)

Cameron Brink started her journey in the WNBA as one of the most hyped rookies from her draft class. She was expected to be one of the best players among her fellow rookies and even rival Caitlin Clark for the Rookie of the Year honor.

Ad

Trending

The LA Sparks were in a tough spot when they drafted the small forward and desperately needed their second-overall pick to perform her best. Hence, Brink immediately earned a starting position in the Sparks lineup.

Cameron Brink made her Sparks debut on May 4 in a pre-season 84-79 win against the Seattle Storm. However, the former Stanford player - one month into her professional career - tore her ACL and was ruled out for the rest of her rookie season.

Ad

Brink injured herself in the first quarter of the 79-70 loss against the Connecticut Sun. Without her, the Sparks went on to have one of the worst runs in their franchise history, failing to make the playoffs due to a terrible 8-32 record.

Cameron Brink - in her 15-game cameo in her rookie season - averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Although her offensive showing was mediocre, she displayed great potential on the defensive end of the floor.

Ad

There is no set timeline for Brink's return, but she is in rehab and trying her best to return to the court as soon as possible.

Cameron Brink once credited mother Michelle Brink as her inspiration to pursue WNBA career

Cameron Brink once credited her mother for Michelle Brink for being a role model that led her to the WNBA. After getting drafted in 2024, the LA Sparks star attended a press conference where she credited her mother for leading her to the W.

Ad

"Growing up, I was first introduced to the league because my mom was product line manager at Nike and worked on Dawn Staley's signature shoe, worked with Tamika Catchings and Jenn Rizzotti ... I think I grew up just having so much admiration for these women," Brink said.

Cam Brink's mother - Michelle - was a D1 NCAA basketball player for Virginia Tech in the 1980s. As a center like her daughter, she averaged 11.4 points and 6.5 rebounds over 85 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More