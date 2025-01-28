Cameron Brink names $60,000,000 New Balance star as favorite athlete, cites touching gesture

Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink's rookie season was cut short with an ACL tear after just 15 games. It was a big blow for the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. Fortunately, she had plenty of people supporting her.

In a sitdown with Sydel Curry-Lee for her "Straight to Cam" podcast on Tuesday, she said Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray, who's a fellow New Balance athlete, was very supportive during the process.

"I think that someone recently I've appreciated the most and is in my contacts; he sent me, like, the longest, nicest message about injury is Jamal Murray," Brink said (19:11). "Because he obviously went through an ACL tear injury as well. He is a New Balance guy as well; he's very famous. He's genuinely so nice."

Murray, who's currently valued at $60 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, also dealt with a season-ending injury that kept him sidelined through the entire 2021-22 NBA season.

Cameron Brink on her journey back to the hardwood

Cameron Brink decided not to partake in Unrivaled's inaugural season as she continues to work her way back to the hardwood. However, looking back, it hasn't been an easy process for her, not only physically but also mentally and emotionally.

"I saw this quote the other day. It was like, 'I’ve definitely met the lowest version of myself this year, but I've also met the strongest version of myself,'" Cameron Brink told Women’s Health. "I didn't let my trajectory stop. I'm a strong believer everything happens for a reason. Even though it was kind of devastating, I do feel like it’s given me time to kind of readjust in life."

The Princeton product is one of the most promising players in the WNBA right now. Even if she needs to take things slowly while she regains her confidence, the Sparks will be eager to see her team up with Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson soon.

